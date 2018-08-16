Log in
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast In 26 Major Markets 2018 - 10 Year Forecasts to 2028

08/16/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Forecast In 26 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease that contains an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern and is a moderately common transmitted genetic disease. The disease, characterised by hypertrophy in the left ventricle, cannot be explained by the presence of other clinical symptoms, such as hypertension.

This report provides the current prevalent population for HCM across 26 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort.

Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the types, occlusion locations and the prevalence of associated disorders of HCM. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of HCM have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for HCM include:

  • Chronic heart failure
  • Angina pectoris
  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Tachycardia

Reasons to buy

  • Ability to quantify patient populations in global HCM market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
  • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of HCM and identification of patient segments with high potential.
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
  • Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of HCM patients.
  • Identification of HCM patient sub-populations that require treatment.
  • Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of HCM patients.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. List Of Tables And Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  10. Top-Line Prevalence For Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
  11. Features Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
  12. Genetic Background
  13. Parameters And Symptoms
  14. Comorbidities Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
  15. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  16. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  17. Reports & Publications
  18. Online Epidemiology Databases
  19. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  20. References
  21. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pc282p/hypertrophic?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
