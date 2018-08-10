Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Forecast In 26 Major Markets 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hypertrophic
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease that contains an
autosomal dominant inheritance pattern and is a moderately common
transmitted genetic disease. The disease, characterised by hypertrophy
in the left ventricle, cannot be explained by the presence of other
clinical symptoms, such as hypertension.
This report provides the current prevalent population for HCM across 26
Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland,
Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland,
Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia,
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort.
Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of
the types, occlusion locations and the prevalence of associated
disorders of HCM. The report also contains a disease overview of the
risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific
variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several
of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of HCM have been quantified and
presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These
sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country
level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for HCM include:
-
Chronic heart failure
-
Angina pectoris
-
Atrial fibrillation
-
Tachycardia
Key Topics Covered:
-
List Of Tables And Figures
-
Introduction
-
Cause Of The Disease
-
Risk Factors & Prevention
-
Diagnosis Of The Disease
-
Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
-
Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
-
Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
-
Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
-
Top-Line Prevalence For Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
-
Features Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
-
Genetic Background
-
Parameters And Symptoms
-
Comorbidities Of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients
-
Abbreviations Used In The Report
-
Other Publisher Services & Solutions
-
Reports & Publications
-
Online Epidemiology Databases
-
Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
-
References
-
Appendix
