HypnoFertility International : Certifies 13 Master Therapists in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Israel, and Australia

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Women who are trying to conceive can now get help from 13 new master therapists who have been certified by HypnoFertility International, the world's leading center and trusted resource for helping women use hypnosis to overcome stress that can cause infertility. The therapists are based in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Israel, and Australia. They join more than 100 other therapists certified by HypnoFertility International who provide services in person, via Skype, and by phone.

"More than 1,000 women who have been our clients have had babies over the past 18 years," said Lynsi Eastburn, creator of HypnoFertility® , President of HypnoFertility International, a board certified hypnotherapist and author of "It's Conceivable, Hypnosis for Fertility."

"Before I met Lynsi I had tried everything, and I mean everything, to get pregnant. I was desperate, and as the years went by I started to worry my eggs were getting too old. Lynsi helped me bring my life and body back into balance. It had never occurred to me to that my thoughts and beliefs could have anything to do with my ability to make a baby. I was shocked when I got that positive pregnancy test -- at 43. I had conceived naturally! After five and a half years of waiting and hoping and dreaming, my daughter Vida's entrance into the world was pure magic," said Melanie Martinez.

Women diagnosed with infertility tend to have extremely high levels of anxiety, as the diagnosis can undermine self-esteem, make women feel broken and helpless, and damage relationships with their loved ones. Clients report a significant decrease in stress levels after a single HypnoFertility session.

"We can help," Eastburn said. "Hypnotherapy transforms that fear and frustration you're feeling, providing you with the tools that enable you to achieve the overall balance necessary for a calm, peaceful, positive, and viable pregnancy."

Dr. Robert Kiltz of CNY Fertility, author of "The Fertile Secret," believes that Western and Eastern medicine must work together to align the mind and body.

"A diagnosis of infertility is overwhelming and may illicit feelings of fear, despair, guilt, shock, and shame. Researchers have shown a direct link between increased stress hormones and menstrual cycle disturbances, ovulation dysfunction, uterine receptivity, and tubal function. I have always been a proponent of mind-body methods such as hypnosis, yoga, and meditation, and I have witnessed firsthand the benefits of Lynsi's unique methods in addressing clients' feelings and innermost needs, and restoring the mind-body alignment necessary for enhanced fertility."

"Hypnosis works to release subconscious blocks; to ease discomfort or distress of medical procedures such as egg retrieval, embryo transfer, daily injections, etc.; to support embryo implantation; to support the integration and balance of medications and hormones; to release phobias (such as fear of needles); and to facilitate the overall balance of mind, body, and spirit conducive to successful conception, healthy pregnancy, and the peaceful birth of your baby," said Eastburn, who was awarded the Hypnosis Research Award by the National Guild of Hypnotists in 2005 for her groundbreaking research in the field.

"Hypnosis helps with relaxation, but you don't have to be relaxed to be hypnotized. A lot of my clients have tried meditation, but they can't quiet their minds, so they get frustrated. With hypnosis, you can't do anything wrong. You basically sit in a comfortable chair, close your eyes, and breathe. Your mind can wander, you can think about dinner or what's happening next week. You can even fall asleep, it really doesn't matter. Healing occurs at the subconscious level," she said.

"Our job is not to contradict medical advice; nor is it to dispute anything else our clients may be doing. Hypnosis is what I call the missing link. It is complementary to any other fertility assistance methods. We can be of great service by helping clients to reclaim the balance necessary to discern which direction or treatment is right for them, without constant second-guessing or self-deprecation. Clients are not only validated but empowered. They experience a restoration of mind-body-spirit balance and regain a sense of normalcy in their everyday lives. Because of HypnoFertility, our clients know they are not broken," she said.

"I just love to help women have babies. It's a big piece of my heart to help women receive their babies," she says.

About Lynsi Eastburn

Lynsi Eastburn, MA is the creator of HypnoFertility® and President of HypnoFertility International. She is a registered psychotherapist, Board Certified Hypnotherapist and Certified Instructor. She is co-owner and instructor—along with her husband, Drake—of the Eastburn Hypnotherapy Clinic training facility in Colorado, a faculty member of several hypnosis organizations, and also runs a full-time private practice with a global clientele.

