Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by directors of Hyprop

12/27/2018 | 09:00am CET

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop" or "the company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF HYPROP

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares offered under the Hyprop Conditional Unit Plan ("the plan"):

Name of director: Transaction date: Award Date: Class of securities: Number of securities: Price per security:

Total deemed value of transaction:Vesting dates:Nature of transaction:

Nature and extent of directors' interest:

Clearance to deal received:Morne C Wilken 27 December 2018 1 January 2019 Ordinary shares 37 190

RNil

R 3 301 261.84, being the total deemed value calculated using a volume weighted average price of R88.76746 per share over the 30 days prior to 20 December 2018, being the last practical date prior to which the offer was made and accepted 70% on 31 December 2021, subject to performance conditions; and the balance on 31 December 2023

Off-market acceptance of the shares offered in terms of the plan

Direct beneficial

Yes

Name of director: Transaction date: Award Date: Class of securities: Number of securities: Price per security:

Total deemed value of transaction:Vesting dates:Nature of transaction:

Nature and extent of directors' interest:

Clearance to deal received:Brett C Till

27 December 2018 1 January 2019 Ordinary shares 18 926

RNil

R 1 680 012.95, being the total deemed value calculated using a volume weighted average price of R88.76746 per share over the 30 days prior to 20 December 2018, being the last practical date prior to which the offer was made and accepted 70% on 31 December 2021, subject to performance conditions; and the balance on 31 December 2023

Off-market acceptance of the shares offered in terms of the plan

Direct beneficial

Yes

27 December 2018

Sponsor

Java Capital

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:59:01 UTC
