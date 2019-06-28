Log in
Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - HYPROP REDUCES EXPOSURE TO AFRICA

06/28/2019 | 05:36am EDT

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

JSE bond issuer code: HYPI (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop")

HYPROP REDUCES EXPOSURE TO AFRICA

Further to Hyprop's stated intention to reduce its exposure to its African investments, shareholders are advised that AttAfrica Limited ("AttAfrica"), in which Hyprop owns a 37.5% stake, has concluded an agreement to dispose of its interest in Achimota Retail Centre in Ghana ("the disposal").

The sale price is in line with Hyprop's valuation of the Achimota Retail Centre at 31 December 2018 and the disposal is not expected to have a material effect on the price of Hyprop's securities. Hyprop's share of the disposal proceeds will be used to settle a portion of its US Dollar denominated debt.

Progress is being made on the disposal of the other African shopping malls in which Hyprop has interests and a further announcement will be made at the appropriate time.

28 June 2019

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:35:05 UTC
