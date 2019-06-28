Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Pre-close webcast

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)
JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop" or "the company")
PRE-CLOSE WEBCAST
Shareholders are advised that Hyprop is hosting a pre-close conference call and webcast at 10h00 on Friday, 28 June 2019, prior to Hyprop entering a closed period for the year ending 30 June 2019.
Participant telephone numbers:
|
Johannesburg (Telkom)
|
011 535 3600
|
Johannesburg (Neotel)
|
010 201 6800
|
USA and Canada
|
1 508 924 4326
|
Conference call replay:
|
|
South Africa
|
010 500 4108
|
UK
|
0 203 608 8021
|
Australia
|
073 911 1378
|
USA
|
1 412 317 0088
|
International
|
+27 010 5004108
|
Replay access code
|
25669
Interested parties can access the webcast, via the internet, by navigating to http://themediaframe.eu/links/ hyprop190628.html.
A copy of the pre-close presentation to be used in the webcast is available on the company's website: https://www.hyprop.co.za/ir-presentations.php.
28 June 2019
