Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Pre-close webcast

06/28/2019 | 03:51am EDT

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Hyprop" or "the company")

PRE-CLOSE WEBCAST

Shareholders are advised that Hyprop is hosting a pre-close conference call and webcast at 10h00 on Friday, 28 June 2019, prior to Hyprop entering a closed period for the year ending 30 June 2019.

Participant telephone numbers:

Johannesburg (Telkom)

011 535 3600

Johannesburg (Neotel)

010 201 6800

USA and Canada

1 508 924 4326

Conference call replay:

South Africa

010 500 4108

UK

0 203 608 8021

Australia

073 911 1378

USA

1 412 317 0088

International

+27 010 5004108

Replay access code

25669

Interested parties can access the webcast, via the internet, by navigating to http://themediaframe.eu/links/ hyprop190628.html.

A copy of the pre-close presentation to be used in the webcast is available on the company's website: https://www.hyprop.co.za/ir-presentations.php.

28 June 2019

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 07:50:03 UTC
