Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyprop Investments : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - HYPI-Update to the Issuer's DMTN Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

Hyprop Investments Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration No. 1987/005284/06)

(the "Issuer")

Issuer Code: HYPI

NOTIFICATION OF AN UPDATE TO THE PROGRAMME MEMORANDUM

The Issuer has received approval from the JSE Limited ("JSE") in relation to its amended and restated programme memorandum dated 12 April 2019 (the "Amended and Restated Programme Memorandum"), pursuant to which the Issuer may from time to time issue notes on the terms and conditions set out in the Amended and Restated Programme Memorandum.

A summary of the changes effected in the Amended and Restated Programme Memorandum include:

aligning the Issuer and JSE responsibility statements with the exact wording in the JSE Debt Listings Requirements ("JSE DLRs");

changing references to the "BESA Guarantee Fund" to "JSE Debt Guarantee Fund";

introducing definitions for the "Interest Period", "Interest Payment Dates" and "Determination Dates" into the pro forma Applicable Pricing Supplement;

amending the definition of "Loan to Value Ratio" under Condition 9.6 (Redemption in the event of a breach of Financial Covenant) and introducing a new definition for "Market Value" in respect of such definition;

amending Condition 19 "Notices" to be aligned with the JSE DLRs;

amending Condition 21 "Meeting of Noteholders/Consent Process" to be aligned with the new

Companies Act, 2008 (meetings of shareholder provisions);

introduction of a written "Consent Process" by way of Extraordinary Resolution. These amendments were introduced alongside the Meeting of Noteholders;

amendments to the definition of "Extraordinary Resolution" and the application thereof throughout the Terms and Conditions;

changing the Noteholders voting default position i.e. "voting by hand" to "voting by poll";

further minor clean-up changes pursuant to the JSE DLRs;

updating the Programme Memorandum to provide for the recent amendments from Strate in terms of settlement, for example all references to the "CSD Nominees" have been deleted; and

updating the Issuer disclosure and incorporating same by reference pursuant to the information statement dated 12 April 2019 (the "Information Statement").

The Amended and Restated Programme Memorandum is available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and has also been made available for inspection on the Issuer's website at https://www.hyprop.co.za/ir-debt.php.The Amended and Restated Programme Memorandum will also be available for inspection on the JSE's website at www.jse.co.za.

15 April 2019

Debt Sponsor:

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking

division)

2

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pCHEVRON : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
01:18pOutdoor Foundation Invests $1.8 Million Into Four Thrive Outside Communities
PR
01:17pQxMD Adapts Scientific Papers into Interactive Clinical Decision Support Tools
BU
01:17pMount Pleasant Aspen Dental Practice Relocates to Enhance Patient Experience
BU
01:16pSHIFTPIXY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pENIRO : publishes annual report for 2018 and corrects for a minor change of results 2018
AQ
01:16pSHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Bowen Island Residents Get the Superior Connectivity They Deserve With Growth of Shaw's Broadband Network
AQ
01:16pAddus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01:15pGOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
RE
01:15pLAWSUIT : Juul violating federal law by marketing to teens
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
4CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About