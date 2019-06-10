Log in
Hyprop Investments : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification - HILB10, HILB11 and HILB12

06/10/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06) (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the Company")

Interest Payment Notification

In accordance with paragraph 4.13(b) of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised of the interest amount details as follows:

Instrument

Interest Payment

Interest

Total Interest Amount in

respect of Aggregate Nominal

Code

Dates

Rate %

Amount

HILB10

18

June 2019

8.590%

R5,412,876.71

HILB11

18

June 2019

8.900%

R3,474,657.53

HILB12

18

June 2019

8.850%

R8,061,986.30

Johannesburg

10 June 2019

Debt Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Debt Sponsor)

Kea Sape

Tel: 011 344 7654

Email: kea.sape@standardbank.co.za

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 22:47:04 UTC
