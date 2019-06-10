Hyprop Investments : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification - HILB10, HILB11 and HILB12

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06) (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Hyprop" or "the Company")
Interest Payment Notification
In accordance with paragraph 4.13(b) of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised of the interest amount details as follows:
Instrument
Interest Payment
Interest
Total Interest Amount in
respect of Aggregate Nominal
Code
Dates
Rate %
HILB10
18
June 2019
8.590%
R5,412,876.71
HILB11
18
June 2019
8.900%
R3,474,657.53
HILB12
18
June 2019
8.850%
R8,061,986.30
Johannesburg
10 June 2019
Debt Sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Debt Sponsor)
Kea Sape
Tel: 011 344 7654
Email: kea.sape@standardbank.co.za
