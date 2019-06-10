Hyprop Investments : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notification - HILB10, HILB11 and HILB12

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06) (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the Company")

Interest Payment Notification

In accordance with paragraph 4.13(b) of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised of the interest amount details as follows:

Instrument Interest Payment Interest Total Interest Amount in respect of Aggregate Nominal Code Dates Rate % Amount HILB10 18 June 2019 8.590% R5,412,876.71 HILB11 18 June 2019 8.900% R3,474,657.53 HILB12 18 June 2019 8.850% R8,061,986.30

Johannesburg

10 June 2019

Debt Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (Debt Sponsor)

Kea Sape

Tel: 011 344 7654

Email: kea.sape@standardbank.co.za