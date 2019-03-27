HyreCar : How to Earn Extra Cash as a DoorDash Delivery Driver

People from all walks of life are looking for ways to earn some extra incomethese days. One way to do this is by joining the on-demand economy, also known as 'the gig economy.' Basically, this multi-billion dollar economy is based on consumers spending money to have a product delivered to them or a service done for them that they requested 'on-demand' through a website or smartphone app. You know, like when someone uses Uber or Lyftfor a ride to the airport, or a delivery service to receive groceries from a local supermarket. Rideshare drivers and food delivery drivers make up a large percentage of people who work gig-economy jobs to take home some extra income. It's fun, easy, and best of all, you work as much or as little as you want. Let's say you want to become one of the people who deliver foodfor an on-demand service. One food delivery company that's growing rapidly and looking for qualified drivers is DoorDash. They pay pretty well, with an average of $19-$20 an hour. We recently asked some local Los Angeles DoorDash drivers what they liked about driving for DoorDash. Here's what they told us:

'Driving for DoorDash is awesome! I can choose from a bunch of different shifts during the week that fit my busy college schedule. I love the flexibility that gives me!'

'The pay is really good for food delivery and there are higher hourly rate guarantees that pop up during really busy times that increase my delivery fees. That really adds up.'

'I like the smiles I get when I bring customers their food! Makes me feel like I'm doing something nice for people. And I really love the cool red DoorDash T-shirt they gave me to wear while I'm working!'

Ok, let's get into what you'll need to do to become a DoorDash driver and how the delivery service works. We'll also pass along some expert advice and suggestions from experienced DoorDash drivers as well.

How does DoorDash workfor Drivers?

Imagine this scenario: A typical family is hungry at dinnertime, but Mom and Dad are too exhausted to cook, let alone get the kids dressed and into the car so they can drive to a crowded, chaotic restaurant. It would be so much easier to have someone bring dinner to their front door so they can eat quietly at home. Or, some busy employees are so swamped at work that they can't get out to rustle up some sushi for lunch. They'd rather have someone bring the sushi to the office. Well, you could be that someone, because these are the types of customers who go to the DoorDash website on their laptops or the DoorDash app on their smartphones, and order some chow from a favorite local restaurant. You'd get the order request on your smartphone, go pick up the food at the restaurant, and deliver it to the customer. That's about it. Here's a breakdown of how a DoorDash driver delivers.

DoorDash drivers are known as Dashers, which is a pretty cool nickname if you ask us. And the actual delivery process is called Dashing, so we'll be using these awesome terms from now on!

Dashers in the area have already downloaded the app to their smartphones or Androids, logged in, and have reserved some time slots to start Dashing. You have to log into the app to see what slots are available in your area. You can work as much or as little as you'd like.

A Dasher in the area who is logged on to the app will be notified that an order has been placed by a customer. The Dasher now has the option to accept the delivery or wait for another one (more on this later) Once that's been done, the driver goes to the restaurant, picks up the food and delivers it to the customer. It's pretty simple.

The app gives the Dasher the customer's contact information and address, the details of their order, directions to the restaurant and to the customer's location, and even approximately how long the pickup and delivery will take. The customer can track your progress during the delivery through the app on their phone.

When a customer orders from a restaurant that is partnered with DoorDash, the payment is done automatically using the credit card number they've already stored in the app. The Dasher just picks up the order at the restaurant and doesn't deal with the transaction in any way.

However, a customer will occasionally order from a restaurant that is NOT partnered with DoorDash. At this time, DoorDash does not accept direct payments through the app from customers who order from non-partnered merchants. In this case, Dashers pay for the customer's order with a DoorDash Red Card. This is a special debit card which all Dashers are given once they've been approved to drive for DoorDash. It works like this: DoorDash instantly loads the customer's payment onto the Dasher's Red Card after the food order is placed through the app. The Dasher then hands over the Red Card at the restaurant to pay the customer's bill. The money does not come out of the Dasher's personal bank account or delivery fee. After the order is delivered and designated completed in the app, the Dasher gets paid their normal delivery fee, as well as any tip the customer might like to give. Dashers keep 100% of tips.



Where is DoorDash Available?

DoorDash delivers in all fifty states. So basically, you could move around the country and continue to earn money as a Dasher. Here's a partial list of major DoorDash delivery locations:

Atlanta, Boise, Cleveland, Chicago

Dallas, Denver, Detroit, El Paso

Hawaii, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas

Miami, New Orleans, New York, Ohio

Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh

Reno, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Southern California

St. Louis, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Visit the DoorDash websitefor a full list of where DoorDash delivers.

DoorDash Driver Requirements:

Dashers go through a DoorDash driver sign upprocess and must meet a list of DoorDash driver requirements. In terms of DoorDash vehicle requirements, here's what you'll need to know: Vehicles:

Basically, there are very little requirements regarding your mode of transportation. Your car can be any age, size, or condition.

Deliveries can even be made on bikes, motorcycles, or scooters .

Driver Requirements:

You need an iPhone or Android in order to accept and complete deliveries through the DoorDash app. You'll also get paid through the app, as well as receive navigation and contact driver support through the app. In other words, downloading the DoorDash app to your phone is a big deal.

You need to be at least 18 years old.

All prospective drivers have to pass a background check before being approved. It's standard procedure. How long does a Doordash background check take? Around 3 to 5 days. If you haven't heard back by then, contact DoorDash support.

A driver can't have any major violations on their record over the past 7 years, like DUI, homicide, or driving with a suspended license. You also can't have more than 3 incidences over the past 3 years.

You can only deliver for DoorDash in the city (and surrounding areas) that you've signed up for. In other words, if you're signed up to deliver for DoorDash in Los Angeles, but one day you visit friends in Anaheim a couple of hours away down in Orange County, you're not allowed to turn on the app and make DoorDash deliveries there.

The Signup Process is Pretty Simple:

To sign up to be a Dasher, click here:

Then you fill out a basic information about yourself and your vehicle.

Enter your name exactly as it appears on your license

Provide your birthdate, phone number and zip code

Enter the state your licence was issued along with the driver license number

Click continue to agree to the background check

After that, you'll provide details about your vehicle such as model, year, license plate numbers etc.

Finally, you'll receive an email asking you to schedule a DoorDash driver orientation in your area such as a conference room in a local business park. You'll fill out your W9 tax form and a non-disclosure agreement while you're there. (DoorDash doesn't want you to share industry secrets with GrubHub!) Then, some cheerful DoorDash representatives will cover pretty much everything there is to know about delivery driving, or dashing, for the company. They typically try and make it clear that every Dasher is the 'face' of DoorDash, and to take pride in how we dress, act, and deliver our orders. They also stress driving safely on the way to pick up and deliver food to our customers. You don't want to show up with an open pizza box that fell over in your car because you took a corner too fast to save time.

How Much Do DoorDash Drivers Make?

OK, now let's get into the all-important subject of making money with DoorDash. The company advertises on their website that Dashers can earn up to $19 an hour. Obviously, the amount you earn per hour is going to depend on what time of day you're Dashing and other factors, which we will get into a little later. But, If you're doing deliveries on a Saturday night around dinner time, you'll get more deliveries and make more moneythan if it's a weekday and you're driving around in the dead zone between lunch and dinner.

Here's how it works: every time a customer places a restaurant order is through DoorDash, a percentage of the total cost of the order is charged to that restaurant. Anotherportion of that percentage is the delivery fee, 100% of which goes to Dashers. As we mentioned before, Dashers also keep 100% of any tips they received.

By the way, all payments to drivers are done through the DoorDash app. You'll enter your bank account information on the app so DoorDash can transfer your earnings directly into your account. Here is some more info on how a DoorDash order works and how a Dasher's income is calculated:

First, a DoorDash delivery is offered to you through the app. Then, you decide if you want to accept it, depending on the amount of the order and the distance you'll need to travel to pick up and deliver the order. If you have several orders in the same general area, you might want to accept as many as possible so you can pick up several take-out requests at the same time.

You'll pick up the orders and deliver them to your customers' locations. These could be homes, offices, or other places. Customer's track the status of the order in real time on the app.

Once the order is complete, customers can rate your delivery skills and hopefully, tip you. That's why it's a good idea to look nice, be friendly, and introduce yourself to your customer with a smile! Tipping food delivery drivers is not required of customers, so you should do what you can to impress them.

Here's what Craig, an experienced Dasher in Los Angeles, told us: 'I make an average of 5 bucks a delivery, which is pretty good. But that amount can easily be more based on how big the order is, how far I'm driving to drop off the order, and if DoorDash is offering a higher guaranteed delivery fee because it's a busy time of day. Plus, some people do like to reward good service with a nice tip. So, if I can do 4 deliveries an hour, I'll usually take home about $20 plus tips. If I drive for 5 hours I can earn myself over $100!'

Bottom line: some orders will pay more, some will pay less. It's up to the individual Dasher if they want to accept or pass on an order. When asked about accepting or denying DoorDash delivery orders, Dasher Craig responded, 'Here's what's kind of cool. You can see what the minimum payment will be on the app before I accept a delivery order. This way, I might turn down an a small order that's going to take me 25 minutes to deliver and will only pay me a couple of bucks, plus hopefully a tip. Chances are I'll get a bigger order with a larger payout if I wait a few minutes, especially during a really busy time. I wouldn't be able to accept and deliver that bigger order if I was stuck in traffic trying to deliver the smaller order. Sometimes, you have to take a gamble and see what might come down the line.'

DoorDash pays a guaranteed minimum delivery fee of at least $1 plus 100% of any tips a driver receives. The minimum guarantee is calculated based on the size of the order, approximate driving distance, traffic delays, parking, and how long it takes for the food to be made and packed up at the restaurant.

A higher hourly DoorDash Guaranteewage will sometimes be offered during really busy times like during the Labor Day holiday or big TV watching times such as the SuperBowl or World Series, when people want food to be delivered to them. These guarantees can sometimes be over $20 an hour. You just have to make a certain amount of deliveries to qualify.

DoorDash Incentives and How to Get Paid More by Earning a DoorDash Bonus

When you drive for DoorDash, there are various ways to earn extra cashthrough incentives and bonuses!

DoorDash Referral Bonus: Dashers can earn a sweet bonus by referring a friend to be a DoorDash driver. The amount varies by the size of the city. However, the referred driver has to complete a certain amount of deliveries in order for both drivers to get their bonuses. Just look for the Invite Friends tab in the DoorDash app to refer someone you know.

For example, in LA, Dashers can earn up to a $500 bonus for referring someone they know to be a driver. The person you refer will need to complete 120 deliveries in their first 60 days as a Dasher to activate the bonuses.

DoorDash will also occasionally add a couple of bucks to delivery fees during busy times of the day like lunch or dinner on weekends. It's an incentive to get out there and Dash! Keep your eye on the DoorDash app for these alerts.

Tips from Professional Dashers HyreCar compiled some delivery suggestions and driving tips from experienced Dashers around the country. These tips will come in handy when you're ready to Dash! Check 'em out!

'Get out there during the busy times of day, like lunch (11:00am-1:00pm) during the week when people or working or dinner any day of the week from 4:30pm-9:00pm. Sitting in your car when people don't normally order food is a waste of your time.'

'Bigger orders, say like a $100 order from a place like Cheesecake Factory, will usually result in a decent tip after you drop off the chow. So, I try to accept as many of those kinds of orders as possible.'

'Listen up, this is an incredibly important tip. I get the most orders and tips during really bad weather and when big national sporting events are on TV, especially if a local team is involved. People hate going out to get food during howling snow or rain storms or right in the middle of the Super Bowl, right? So do I stay inside glued to the flatscreen? Heck no. I go out and Dash to bring customers their meals so they can stay inside where it's warm and dry. I've gotten some pretty amazing tips delivering large orders to guys watching a playoff game or when it's snowing or pouring rain out. Just make sure you have a good sturdy umbrella in the car and wear warm winter clothes.'

'Check your order to make sure the food order is complete. You don't want to show up with several take-out packages at an office and discover two sandwiches are missing. Also, grab some extra straws, napkins, or even restaurant mints for your delivery customer. The nice gesture might result in a nice tip.' Get yourself a couple of reusable insulated food bags to keep in your car. You're going to want to make sure hot food items are still hot when you deliver them. Same goes for delivering cold or frozen desserts. In fact, some restaurants won't even give you a customer's order unless you have an insulated bag with you.'

'Keep track of mileage and business expenses for tax deductions. As soon as you turn on the DoorDash app, you're working. A percentage of your mileage is deductible, and anything you buy to make your job easier or safer, like car cell phone chargers, cell phone mounts, gas, or if you have maintenance done on your vehicle, can be considered business expenses that might save you a heap o' cash when Uncle Sam comes calling for his cut at tax time.'

NOTE FROM HYRECAR:Talk to your CPA or tax preparer for more advice on business deductions as HyreCar does not offer professional tax advice. Meanwhile, to read more suggestions regarding on-demand driver tax deductions, click HERE:

Need a Car to Dash? Not everyone who wants to be DoorDash driver owns their own car. Car ownership can be costly and a pain in the neck, especially if you live in a big congested city with no parking. So a lot of rideshare drivers and delivery drivers rent a car in order to join the on-demand economy as a driver. If you need a vehicle to become a Dasher, we can help you get on the road.

HyreCar has thousands of privately owned, great quality vehicles that are available for rideshare and delivery drivers to rent if they don't already own a car. You can find an available car in all 50 states

Insurance is included with each rental, which saves you money and the hassle of shopping around for a carrier

HyreCar's rental fees are affordable, because vehicle owners who list their cars to be rented compete with each other for your business

No long term contracts. You can start for a minimum of two days if you'd like. After that, you can rent a car for as long or as short a time as you want.

Drivers earn an average of $1000 weekly after rental fees, especially drivers who work for Uber, Lyft , and do DoorDash deliveries as well.

Car Owners can benefit from renting their vehicles to Dashers. Hey car owners, listen up. Got an extra, newer model car that's gathering dust in your garage? Put it to work and list it to be rented through HyreCar. Rideshare and delivery drivers who don't own a car, but who want to drive for DoorDash and other companies, need cars like yours so they can earn an income. A car owner could make an average of $14,000 a yearin passive income from renting their car to a DoorDash driver. Get started by clicking HERE:

Conclusion:

We hope we've given you some useful info about why delivering for DoorDashis a great way to earn some extra cash. You'll provide an important service to customers, make some decent income, and do it from the comfort of your own car on your own time. Remember, if you need a car for Dashing or to drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft, HyreCar is here to help. We'll get you behind the wheel in less than 24 hours! Start your journey by clicking HERE:

Happy Dashing from Your Pals at HyreCar!

