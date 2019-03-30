Log in
HyreCar : State Vehicle Requirements for Uber and Lyft.

03/30/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

Minimum Requirements

  • 15-year-old vehicle or newer
  • 4-door vehicle
  • Good condition with no cosmetic damage
  • No commercial branding

Registration

Uber accepts both official and temporary registration documents. The vehicle does not need to be registered in your name to qualify.

Insurance

All partners must have proof of valid personal Insurance. In addition, Uber maintains automobile liability insurance on behalf of all U.S. partners.

Uber Decal

Under local regulations for Kentucky, all partners must display an Uber decal on their vehicle while online. Place it on your passenger-side, front windshield facing outward. Your can remove it when you decide to go offline and save it for next time.

Once your become an Uber partner, we will mail you a decal. You should receive it within 7 business days.

Need a temporary decal? Print one at home here.If needed you can also order a new decal here.

Vehicle inspection

The State of Kentucky requires all partners to complete a vehicle inspection within 30 days of becoming active on the Uber platform.

Disclaimer

HyreCar Inc. published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 20:51:05 UTC
