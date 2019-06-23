Hytera Emphasises Itself as Professional and Private Wireless Communications Solution Supplier at CCW 2019

After connecting with vertical customers for over 20 years worldwide, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited realized that only turnkey solutions could satisfy them rather than any single device.

The company has now emphasised itself as a global provider of professional and private wireless communications solutions to meet global customers’ demands by enriching product portfolios by leveraging narrowband technologies across multiple standards, broadband and new technologies like big data, AI and Internet of Things (IoT), and expanding its global partnership with business stakeholders to consolidate a promising ecosystem.

Hytera, as a global company with over 90 subsidiaries and branches across the world, is now capable of delivering voice, video and data services for mission and business critical users and facilitate them to achieve faster, safer and better connectivity in their daily operation and emergency response.

Showcasing its latest innovations on narrowband, convergence and broadband services at the three-day Critical Communications World 2019 (CCW 2019) today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC), Hytera Overseas Sales Central Department Deputy General Manager Steven Hao said:

“We are committed to delivering excellent mission and business critical communications for customers to solve their practical problems. This is what we believe in and are doing in the global market, and Malaysia market as well.”

Hytera’s innovative convergent solution braces DMR, PDT, Tetra and LTE convergence, and private and public network convergence, in terms of terminals, system infrastructure and command and dispatch systems. It enables customers to achieve successful business innovation and transformation with a rich set of smart available applications.

At the event, Hytera’s latest solutions based on broadband standards, including MCS (Mission Critical Service), P-LTE and V-LTE, were showcased and attracted wide attention.

Hytera also showed their complete PoC (Push-to-Talk over cellular) solutions targeting at operators and commercial users, from PoC terminals to PoC platform.

In addition, a white paper of Mission Critical applications over Operator’s Broadband Network and PXT680 multimode advanced radios was also launched at the event.

“We believe more and more applications tend to run over broadband networks but their focuses on mission critical voice transfer won’t change,” said John Hu, Hytera Vice President.

He stressed that Hytera convergence innovations were tailored to vertical customers.

