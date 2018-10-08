Hytera Supports Indonesia's Search and Rescue after Earthquake and Tsunami Rocked Its Central Sulawesi

To help improve collaboration efficiency in the search, rescue and
evacuation, Hytera donated communications equipment in the first minute
to Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), the Indonesian Red Cross, following a
magnitude 7.4 earthquake and a tsunami rocked Central Sulawesi in
Indonesia on September 28, 2018. According to the National Disaster
Management Authority (BNPB) on October 4, the earthquake and the
following tsunami has caused 1558 fatalities, 2549 injuries with 70821
people displaced and 65733 houses damaged.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005046/en/
Ms. Ria Thahir Receiving Hytera donations at PMI Headquarter (Photo: Business Wire)
It is the second time Hytera supports PMI in disaster rescue and relief
operations. Ria Thahir, Head of PMI Resource Mobilization and
Partnership Division, said, “Hytera’s equipment was working well during
Lombok earthquake in August, and is now still supporting the
reconstruction at Lombok. We appreciate your fast response and what
you’ve done for Indonesian people.”
Jerry Gao, Country Manager of PT. Hytera Communications Indonesia,
expressed his condolence to the affected communities. “Hytera has been
in Indonesia for more than ten years. We have lots of clients, partners
and a team of local colleagues here. We live on the same land and
breathe the same air. It’s our obligation to support local communities
with our expertise to help them recover soon.”
The earthquake as well as the tsunami, liquefaction and landslides
triggered by the quake caused great damages to the power supply and
public communications networks in Central Sulawesi. Hytera’s innovative
emergency communications solutions, which can be deployed in a minimum
time, prove to be efficient in setting up temporary communications
networks in emergencies.
As a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio
(PMR) communications solutions, Hytera is committed to fulfilling its
social responsibilities by leveraging cutting-edge technology and
product portfolio to support rescue and relief operations on a global
scale. Hytera played an active role in providing support to emergency
response efforts such as the Japan Tsunami in 2011, the Nepal Earthquake
in 2015, the floods in Myanmar in 2016, Hurricane Harvey in Houston,
Texas in 2017, Laos Dam Collapse in July 2018 and Lombok earthquake in
August 2018.
About Hytera
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited is a leading global provider
of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions
that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. Founded
in Shenzhen, China in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
(002583.SZ), Hytera has ten research and development centers around the
world. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions,
including government, public security, utility, transportation, and
enterprise. Sepura Group PLC and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. became
a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. and its Sinclair
Division became part of Hytera in July 2017. For more information,
please visit www.hytera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005046/en/