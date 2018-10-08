Hytera Supports Indonesia's Search and Rescue after Earthquake and Tsunami Rocked Its Central Sulawesi

To help improve collaboration efficiency in the search, rescue and evacuation, Hytera donated communications equipment in the first minute to Palang Merah Indonesia (PMI), the Indonesian Red Cross, following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake and a tsunami rocked Central Sulawesi in Indonesia on September 28, 2018. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) on October 4, the earthquake and the following tsunami has caused 1558 fatalities, 2549 injuries with 70821 people displaced and 65733 houses damaged.

It is the second time Hytera supports PMI in disaster rescue and relief operations. Ria Thahir, Head of PMI Resource Mobilization and Partnership Division, said, “Hytera’s equipment was working well during Lombok earthquake in August, and is now still supporting the reconstruction at Lombok. We appreciate your fast response and what you’ve done for Indonesian people.”

Jerry Gao, Country Manager of PT. Hytera Communications Indonesia, expressed his condolence to the affected communities. “Hytera has been in Indonesia for more than ten years. We have lots of clients, partners and a team of local colleagues here. We live on the same land and breathe the same air. It’s our obligation to support local communities with our expertise to help them recover soon.”

The earthquake as well as the tsunami, liquefaction and landslides triggered by the quake caused great damages to the power supply and public communications networks in Central Sulawesi. Hytera’s innovative emergency communications solutions, which can be deployed in a minimum time, prove to be efficient in setting up temporary communications networks in emergencies.

As a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, Hytera is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by leveraging cutting-edge technology and product portfolio to support rescue and relief operations on a global scale. Hytera played an active role in providing support to emergency response efforts such as the Japan Tsunami in 2011, the Nepal Earthquake in 2015, the floods in Myanmar in 2016, Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas in 2017, Laos Dam Collapse in July 2018 and Lombok earthquake in August 2018.

About Hytera

