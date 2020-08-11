Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyundai, Aptiv name self-driving joint venture Motional

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai logo is seen at the Paris auto show

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and auto supplier Aptiv PLC have named their self-driving joint venture Motional, the companies said Tuesday.

Formed a year ago, the $4-billion venture is developing a fully automated system that it hopes to begin selling in 2022 to robotaxi companies and fleet operators, Chief Executive Karl Iagnemma said in an interview.

"In a post-COVID world, driverless technology is more relevant and important than ever," he said. "More Americans are interested in ride hailing now than before the pandemic."

Boston-based Motional, which expects to have more than 1,000 employees by year-end, has locations in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Singapore and now Seoul.

Its chief competitors include Waymo, the Alphabet Inc affiliate; Cruise, the San Francisco startup that's majority-owned by General Motors Co, and Pittsburgh-based Argo AI, which is jointly controlled by Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.

Waymo's self-driving technology was developed in-house at Google, and the company has attracted funding from Canadian auto supplier Magna International and dealer AutoNation. It is testing its system in robotaxis and commercial vehicles, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and United Parcel Service, among others.

Cruise, whose shareholders include Honda Motor Co and SoftBank Group, has been testing both ride and delivery services, and eventually will deploy an electric shuttle jointly developed by GM and Honda.

Argo has been testing its system in Ford vehicles at several U.S. locations, with plans to expand to Europe with VW.

Iagnemma said those three self-driving ventures -- and Motional -- may have the best changes of survival.

"Unless you check all three boxes" -- software, capital and a strategic partnership with a vehicle manufacturer -- "your chances of succeeding at scale are slim," he said. "If you don't have resources to get to scale, ultimately you'll end up with a novelty."

By Paul Lienert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.10% 1496.82 Delayed Quote.11.75%
APTIV PLC 3.08% 86.44 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
ARGO GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 18.5 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
AUTONATION, INC. 1.80% 54.28 Delayed Quote.11.62%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 4.03% 9.82 Delayed Quote.-28.41%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.35% 7.09 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 4.72% 27.98 Delayed Quote.-23.55%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.79% 2548 End-of-day quote.-17.78%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.38% 14350 End-of-day quote.-19.83%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 15.65% 170000 End-of-day quote.41.08%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.64% 67.56 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.41% 6521 End-of-day quote.37.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.11% 139.66 Delayed Quote.-24.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aPRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
08:19aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
08:19aELECON ENGINEERING : Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 11, 2020
PU
08:19aPERA GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Şirket Genel Bilgi Formu
PU
08:19aIVD MEDICAL : Supplemental announcement connected transaction formation of partnership
PU
08:19aHORNBACH HOLDING : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08:19aTRILLIUM ACQ : IIROC Trading Halt - TCK.P
AQ
08:18aADIDAS : has seen no impact on sales from race row - CEO
RE
08:18aInvestorBrandNetwork Launches MiningNewsWire – A Communications Platform Focused on Developments in the Mining & Global Resources Sector
GL
08:18aThe Journey Ahead for the Meat Packaging Industry | Infiniti's Industry Experts Explain the Key Market Drivers and Challenges
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4GOLD : Gold hastens retreat, dips below $2,000 on firm dollar
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group