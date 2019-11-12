Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hyundai Development wins bid for Asiana stake, to inject over $1.7 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 04:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Asiana Airline's head office in Seoul

South Korean builder Hyundai Development Co said on Tuesday its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines and would inject over $1.7 billion into the debt-ridden carrier.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean builder Hyundai Development Co said on Tuesday its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines and would inject over $1.7 billion into the debt-ridden carrier.

The deal would draw a line under a tumultuous period for the country's No.2 carrier which is saddled with 9.6 trillion won ($8.3 billion) debt, as it battles rising competition from budget airlines and falling tourism traffic to Japan.

Following the announcement, shares in Asiana finished up 13% at their highest level since May, valuing the group at around $1.2 billion. Its budget carrier affiliate Air Busan jumped by 30% and logistics unit Asiana IDT rose 3.9%.

"Asiana will achieve the industry's top-class financial health (after the deal)," Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development chairman, told reporters after the deal was announced.

"We will make steady efforts to improve its competitiveness and corporate value by investing in new aircraft and services."

The airline's top shareholder, Kumho Industrial Co, put its 31.05% stake up for sale earlier this year as it came under pressure from Asiana creditors to reduce debt at the loss-making carrier.

Hyundai, which formed a consortium with brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo, offered nearly 2.5 trillion won ($2.2 billion) for the stake and new shares to be issued by Asiana, media reports said.

Chung did not disclose the consortium's offer price but said it was likely to inject more than 2 trillion won of fresh capital into Asiana, and its partner Mirae Asset will pay 20% of the total acquisition costs.

The offer scuppered a rival 2 trillion won bid from a group led by budget airline JejuAir's parent AK Holdings Inc, reports said.

"Asiana Airlines will now likely have financial support and sufficient cash flow to swing to profit in the long run," said analyst Kim Se-ryeon at eBEST Investment & Securities, adding the country's No. 1 airline Korea Air Lines could face competitive threat.

Kumho said the Hyundai-led consortium was the "most qualified candidate to help normalise Asiana's management and secure its competitiveness in the mid and long term".

Hyundai, focused on housing construction, bets the deal will generate synergies for the group, as it has been expanding into shopping mall, duty free and hotel businesses in recent years.

Chung expected Hyundai to start inflight duty-free sales with Asiana as part of its efforts to create synergies.

Shares in Hyundai closed up 2% and Kumho rose 0.8%.

($1 = 1,161.2300 won)

By Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR BUSAN CO LTD End-of-day quote.
AK HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC End-of-day quote.
ASIANA IDT INC End-of-day quote.
HDC HOLDINGS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI DEVELOPMENT CO End-of-day quote.
JEJUAIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aZimbabweans get new banknotes, but angered by withdrawal limits
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
05:11aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
05:10aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Interactive graphs on households' wealth surveys have been published
PU
05:07aGlobal stocks seek enlightenment from Trump on trade
RE
05:07aFinancial Times names Khalaf as first woman editor, replacing Barber
RE
05:05aStocks seek enlightenment from Trump on trade
RE
05:05aALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Horse Hill Update
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group