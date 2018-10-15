Log in
Hyundai HCN : Organization of Investor Relations Event

10/15/2018 | 10:13am CEST

Organization of Investor Relations Event

1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2018-10-17
10:00
Place
서울 여의도 신영증권 빌딩
2. Target Audience
국내 기관투자자
3. Purpose of IR
투자자 미팅을 통한 당사 이해 증진
4. Method of IR
현대백화점그룹 Corporate day
5. Sponsoring Institutions
신영증권
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
주요 경영현황 설명, Q&A
7. Decision Date
2018-10-15
8. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- 본 기업설명회는 현대백화점그룹 상장사가 합동으로 진행되며, 참석기업은 현대백화점, 현대홈쇼핑, 현대그린푸드, 한섬, 현대리바트, 현대HCN, 에버다임 등 총 7개입니다.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-


Disclaimer

Hyundai HCN Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:12:02 UTC
