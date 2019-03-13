Hyundai HCN : Reporting reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date

1. Name 주식회사 현대에이치씨엔 2. Scheduled Date of Meeting 2019-03-28 3. Reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date(Expected) 주주총회 집중일을 피하여 개최하고자 노력하였으나 장소 및 이사진일정 조율 문제로 당초 계획한 날짜에 개최하게 되었습니다. 4. Date of Convocation Notification(Public notice) 2019-03-13 5. Other references useful for making investment decisions - ※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one 2019-03-05 주주총회소집결의

