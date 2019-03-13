Log in
Hyundai HCN : Reporting reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date

03/13/2019 | 04:24am EDT

1. Name 주식회사 현대에이치씨엔 2. Scheduled Date of Meeting 2019-03-28 3. Reasons for holding general shareholders' meeting on the most concentrated date(Expected) 주주총회 집중일을 피하여 개최하고자 노력하였으나 장소 및 이사진일정 조율 문제로 당초 계획한 날짜에 개최하게 되었습니다. 4. Date of Convocation Notification(Public notice) 2019-03-13 5. Other references useful for making investment decisions - ※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one2019-03-05 주주총회소집결의

Disclaimer

Hyundai HCN Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:23:07 UTC
