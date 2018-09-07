Hyundai Hope On Wheels : Announces Partnership With US Youth Soccer In Support Of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In highlight of its 20th anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501c(3) non-profit organization, announces a partnership with US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in America and the leader in youth soccer, in support of national Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Youth players, coaches and fans will participate in a "Game Day Experience" throughout the month of September to drive awareness for children fighting cancer. Players and supporters are encouraged to wear gold ribbons, headbands and wristbands to spread awareness for the fight to end childhood cancer.

In its 20th year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels continues to be a pillar in the fight against pediatric cancer. Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. While nearly 80% of cancer in children can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading disease related cause of death for children. This September, HHOW will fund $14.1 million towards innovative pediatric cancer research with the mission to find a cure.

"One child diagnosed with pediatric cancer is one child too many. Hyundai Hope On Wheels works diligently with pediatric institutions, oncology research doctors, and our community partners to support the brave children and families that are affected by this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "We are excited to join forces with US Youth Soccer to reach more kids and families in hopes of spreading awareness and fight to end childhood cancer together."

US Youth Soccer CEO, Chris Moore said, "US Youth Soccer could not be more proud to be partnering with Hyundai Hope On Wheels to increase awareness for this great cause and I thank our Member State Associations who have joined the initiative by facilitating on-site activations within their jurisdictions. Soccer is an incredible sport and the fact that the inherent attributes of teamwork, competitiveness and determination are nearly synonymous with the fight to end cancer make this partnership truly meaningful on many levels."

US Youth Soccer "Game Day Experience" Dates

Saturday, September 08, 2018 - Arizona Youth Soccer Association

- Arizona Youth Soccer Association Saturday, September 15, 2018 - Maryland & Missouri Youth Soccer Associations

- & Missouri Youth Soccer Associations Sunday, September 16, 2018 – Delaware Youth Soccer & Georgia Soccer Association

– Delaware Youth Soccer & Georgia Soccer Association Saturday, September 22, 2018 - Illinois & New Jersey Youth Soccer Associations

- & New Jersey Youth Soccer Associations Sunday, September 23, 2018 - Indiana Soccer Association

During the month of September, the public is invited to join the campaign. Supporters are encouraged to visit the HHOW website (www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org) to view stories of brave cancer survivors and passionate doctor-researchers. Once there, supporters may add their handprint to a wall of hope to show their support for the cause. They will also find information on additional ways to support HHOW through social media efforts and events throughout the month.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $145 million toward childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

About the United States Youth Soccer Association (US Youth Soccer) – US Youth Soccer - "The Game for ALL Kids!" is the largest youth sports organization in the country and largest member of the United States Soccer Federation, the governing body of soccer in the United States. US Youth Soccer registers more than 3 million players annually, ages 5 to 19, and over 900,000 administrators, coaches and volunteers in 55 member State Associations. US Youth Soccer programs provide a fun, safe and healthy environment for players at every level of the game. For more information, visit www.USYouthSoccer.org.

