Hyundai : ”We are expecting to do cooperation on a lot bigger supplies”

Isn't there any difficult part due to a different business style between Korea and China?

Ma : Yes, there was a tricky problems in the communication part. As an example, the Korean Factory was well equipped with documents when preparing for a bidding, whereas Chinese Factory was somewhat weak in document handling except a big factory having frequent international biddings. In addition, the Korean Factory prearranged the master plan for supply and production, and strictly implements them as planned. However, in many cases, the Chinese factory often failed to push ahead with their plan due to big flexibility in factory operation, and consequently, such an aspect, which could lead the other contracting party into a difficulty in doing communication with them, was thought to be obviously different from us.

Jung : The most difficult part for me was also to control the Chinese Factory in Korea. The Korean contracting party was ignorant of Chinese affairs, and neither did the Chinese contracting party know what happened between this company and the owner; consequently, there seemed to be a case where problems wouldn't be solved properly because both parties thought about their hard situation only where they were placed. However, we were able to carry on with work after solving problems safely by virtue of smart troubleshooting of asst. Ma, who is proficient in Korean, as might be expected.