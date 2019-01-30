Hyundai's Super Bowl Commercial "The Elevator" Shows How Much Better Car Buying Can Be with Shopper Assurance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Hyundai's humorous Super Bowl commercial shows how Hyundai Shopper Assurance can elevate the car buying experience without the fearful glances and groans of life's other dreadful moments. The 60-second ad, "The Elevator," will air during the first quarter of the game.

In the spot, Jason Bateman stars as an elevator operator in a building full of life's best and worst experiences. When a happy couple explains they are going car shopping, the elevator descends stopping on floors named "Root Canal," "Middle Seat," and "The Talk," where other passengers reluctantly step off. The elevator reaches "Car Shopping" and the doors open to a car lot with blaring music and inflatable "air dancers." After realizing the couple used Shopper Assurance, Bateman cranks the elevator upwards and they are greeted by their brand-new Hyundai Palisade.

"We understand that shopping for a new car is typically something people don't look forward to," said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "However, our dealers are using Shopper Assurance as a north star in helping evolve and improve the retail experience. This year's Super Bowl spot communicates the program in a fun, lighthearted way that viewers will relate to."

Hyundai's Super Bowl ad was developed by its agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, and is directed by Jim Jenkins, the well-known commercial director from O Positive who has worked on past successful Hyundai Super Bowl ads, including "Team" in 2013.

"For us, this commercial is a return to our comedic roots," said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director, INNOCEAN USA. "We want it to be more than just laughs, though. We really aim for consumers to see themselves in our spot."

For information on all of Hyundai's Super Bowl marketing activities, including its pregame ads and experiential marketing in Atlanta, visit its Super Bowl media kit.

Hyundai Shopper Assurance

Shopper Assurance consists of four elements that make the process of purchasing a car easier, faster and worry-free. Since the start of its national availability in February 2018, 632 of Hyundai's dealers now offer the voluntary program, representing more than 77 percent of Hyundai's sales volume. Customers who have purchased a Hyundai vehicle through the program have responded very favorably1:

95 percent loved or liked the purchase process

68 percent said it was better than their previous experience

71 percent agreed it made them feel more positive about the Hyundai brand

68 percent said it made them feel more positive about the Hyundai dealer

Shopper Assurance's four features include:

Transparent Pricing: Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on their websites, so customers know exactly what the market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites.

Participating dealers post the market pricing (MSRP minus incentives and any dealer-offered discounts) on their websites, so customers know exactly what the market price is for the vehicle. This can reduce the time it takes to negotiate a price and eliminate the frustration of widely advertised incentives not being displayed on dealer websites. Flexible Test Drive: Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer through its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer's choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop.

Customers are given the option to conduct a test drive for any new vehicle on their own terms through Hyundai Drive, a platform that allows the test drive to be scheduled by contacting the dealer through its website, by phone or by using a custom-built app (in available markets). The selected test-drive vehicle can be delivered to a location of the customer's choosing, such as their home, their office or a coffee shop. Streamlined Purchase: Allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer's inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins.

Allows car buyers to complete most of the paperwork online prior to visiting the dealership for a vehicle in the dealer's inventory, reducing the total transaction time. This includes applying for financing, obtaining credit approvals, calculating payment estimates and valuing trade-ins. Three-Day Worry-Free Exchange: Customers who are not satisfied with their purchase is given a three-day period to return the car in exchange for another new Hyundai vehicle, contingent upon a dealer inspection and the vehicle having fewer than 300 miles since the purchase/lease date. This turns potential second thoughts into peace of mind. Full conditions and terms of the exchange policy can be found at www.hyundaiusa.com/shopperassurance.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

1 Source: Hyundai Consumer Research led by Root & Associates, March-November 2018 (n=2,995; +/-1.8 margin of error at 95% confidence)

