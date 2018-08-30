Log in
I Build America : Launches First-Annual Construction Appreciation Week

08/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Construction Appreciation Week runs September 17-21, 2018 with contests running through September 14, 2018

To foster a positive dialogue about Houston’s construction workforce, I Build America has announced the first-annual Construction Appreciation Week, September 17-21, 2018. Throughout the week, there will be multiple activities designed to show gratitude for the local construction workforce, including two contests, social media campaigns and local efforts in the Houston area nearby I Build America’s headquarters.

Construction positively affects the lives of every Houstonian. The buildings in which we work, play and live, as well as the roads and bridges that enable people and goods to get to their destinations, depend on the development and empowerment of the construction industry workforce.

The strength of Houston’s infrastructure is dependent on the men and women of the construction industry. Therefore, it’s critical to promote and encourage understanding of the value of the construction worker throughout our city.

“We were surprised to learn there was no official opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions the construction industry makes every day to Houston’s growth,” says Hattie Routh, marketing manager for I Build America. “With I Build America’s mission to show the value of construction and instill pride within the industry, we thought this was a natural fit for our organization to pioneer.”

Houston Activities

I Build America is coordinating free ice cream deliveries to Houston area construction sites on Monday, September 17. It is a physically and mentally demanding job. Not to mention, it's hot out there. So, have a cold one, on I Build America! If you work in construction and are interested in having ice cream delivered to your job site, email hattie.routh@ibuildamerica.com or RSVP using at IBuildAmerica.com.

I Build America has also partnered with BreWingZ Restaurant & Bar to offer 20% off XL Wings, in addition to their great daily specials and Happy Hour offerings! This discount is available all week long when you mention Construction Appreciation Week at any of their Houston area locations.

Contests

Running through September 14, I Build America is holding two contests in support of Construction Appreciation Week. Both the Dream Builder and Kids of Construction contests can be entered by visiting I Build America’s website, www.ibuildamerica.com/thanks/.

The Dream Builder contest can be entered by submitting a story detailing the ways in which a member of the construction workforce positively influenced a person’s life. The winner of this promotion will receive a prize package that includes a customized I Build America Yeti® cooler and a $500 gift card to Academy® Sports + Outdoors.

To enter the Kids of Construction contest, simply submit a video of your child explaining why they love construction. One lucky future construction worker winner will receive an I Build America backpack filled with toys and a $500 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Winners of both contests will be announced at the end of Construction Appreciation Week.

#ThanksForBuilding

I Build America is also leading a social media campaign on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram promoting Construction Appreciation Week. Construction workers, and community members alike, are encouraged to post photos and videos on their social media platforms with the hashtags - #ThanksForBuilding and #ConstructionAppreciationWeek. It is also recommended for individuals to update their social media profiles with Construction Appreciation Week graphics that can be downloaded on the website.

For more information about Construction Appreciation Week and to enter the Dream Builder and Kids of Construction contests, visit www.ibuildamerica.com/thanks.

ABOUT I BUILD AMERICA

Launched in 2016 by HCSS CEO Mike Rydin, I Build America is an image-building movement dedicated to showing the value that the men and women in construction bring to our modern life. Our purpose is to instill pride within the construction industry and inspire the next generation of young people by telling the story of American construction.


© Business Wire 2018
