I Build America : Launches First-Annual Construction Appreciation Week

Construction Appreciation Week runs September 17-21, 2018 with contests
running through September 14, 2018
To foster a positive dialogue about Houston’s construction workforce, I
Build America has announced the first-annual Construction Appreciation
Week, September 17-21, 2018. Throughout the week, there will be multiple
activities designed to show gratitude for the local construction
workforce, including two contests, social media campaigns and local
efforts in the Houston area nearby I Build America’s headquarters.
Construction positively affects the lives of every Houstonian. The
buildings in which we work, play and live, as well as the roads and
bridges that enable people and goods to get to their destinations,
depend on the development and empowerment of the construction industry
workforce.
The strength of Houston’s infrastructure is dependent on the men and
women of the construction industry. Therefore, it’s critical to promote
and encourage understanding of the value of the construction worker
throughout our city.
“We were surprised to learn there was no official opportunity to
acknowledge the significant contributions the construction industry
makes every day to Houston’s growth,” says Hattie Routh, marketing
manager for I Build America. “With I Build America’s mission to show the
value of construction and instill pride within the industry, we thought
this was a natural fit for our organization to pioneer.”
Houston Activities
I Build America is coordinating free ice cream deliveries to
Houston area construction sites on Monday, September 17. It is a
physically and mentally demanding job. Not to mention, it's hot out
there. So, have a cold one, on I Build America! If you work in
construction and are interested in having ice cream delivered to your
job site, email hattie.routh@ibuildamerica.com
or RSVP using at IBuildAmerica.com.
I Build America has also partnered with BreWingZ
Restaurant & Bar to offer 20% off XL Wings, in addition to their
great daily specials and Happy Hour offerings! This discount is
available all week long when you mention Construction Appreciation Week
at any of their Houston area locations.
Contests
Running through September 14, I Build America is holding two contests in
support of Construction Appreciation Week. Both the Dream Builder and
Kids of Construction contests can be entered by visiting I Build
America’s website, www.ibuildamerica.com/thanks/.
The Dream Builder contest can be entered by submitting a story detailing
the ways in which a member of the construction workforce positively
influenced a person’s life. The winner of this promotion will receive a
prize package that includes a customized I Build America Yeti® cooler
and a $500 gift card to Academy® Sports + Outdoors.
To enter the Kids of Construction contest, simply submit a video of your
child explaining why they love construction. One lucky future
construction worker winner will receive an I Build America backpack
filled with toys and a $500 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Winners of both contests will be announced at the end of Construction
Appreciation Week.
#ThanksForBuilding
I Build America is also leading a social media campaign on Facebook,
Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram promoting Construction Appreciation
Week. Construction workers, and community members alike, are encouraged
to post photos and videos on their social media platforms with the
hashtags - #ThanksForBuilding and #ConstructionAppreciationWeek. It is
also recommended for individuals to update their social media profiles
with Construction Appreciation Week graphics that can be downloaded on
the website.
For more information about Construction Appreciation Week and to enter
the Dream Builder and Kids of Construction contests, visit www.ibuildamerica.com/thanks.
ABOUT I BUILD AMERICA
Launched in 2016 by HCSS
CEO Mike Rydin, I Build America is an image-building movement dedicated
to showing the value that the men and women in construction bring to our
modern life. Our purpose is to instill pride within the construction
industry and inspire the next generation of young people by telling the
story of American construction.
