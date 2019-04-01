Log in
News : Companies
I-MED Pharma Celebrates 30 Years of Providing OSD & Surgical Solutions to the Global Eye Care Community

04/01/2019 | 10:23am EDT

MONTREAL, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, proudly announces its 30-year anniversary providing OSD & Surgical solutions to the global eye care community.

I-MED Pharma celebrates its 30th Anniversary!
I-MED Pharma expresses gratitude to its clients and industry partners for contributing to its success over the last 30 years.


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dba31d64-cdd7-41fa-8a0b-bee62b89942f

I-MED Pharma dates-back to April of 1989, when Dr. Ilan Hofmann, PhD, BSc in biochemistry, and Maureen Blanchard opened a small office in Montreal under the name of Domilens Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the Lyon, France-based, Laboratoires Domilens. Dr. Hofmann and Ms. Blanchard grew Domilens Canada Inc. into a fully independent, wholly-owned Canadian company, which was renamed I-MED Pharma Inc. in 1994.  In addition to providing OSD & Surgical solutions to the human optometry and ophthalmology community, I-MED Pharma also services the veterinary ophthalmology and general vet sectors, through its division, I-MED Animal Health.

Over the years, I-MED Pharma has invested heavily in R&D.  They are a pioneer in the field of diagnostics, artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers.  Their signature product lines are now sold globally, including I-PEN®, I-DROP® and I-LID ’N LASH®.

In 2017, Dr. Ilan Hofmann, transitioned from President and CEO of I-MED Pharma to Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of the company. This has allowed him to focus his attention on the research & development of new products, the backbone and future of the company. Daniel Hofmann, MBA, BSc in biochemistry, was appointed President and CEO and remains focused on the continued growth and expansion of the company, through both product development and global distribution partnerships.

Ilan Hofmann, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of I-MED Pharma stated, “I am so proud that I-MED Pharma has reached this significant milestone of 30 years in this industry.  This company has continued to thrive over the years due to the unique and innovative products that we have created and their benefit to patients everywhere.  We started off as a small 2-person operation and when I reflect on what this company has become today, I am extremely appreciative of clients, partners and employees who have helped contribute to its growth and success over the last 3 decades.”

Daniel Hofmann, President and CEO of I-MED Pharma stated, “I-MED Pharma has achieved great success over the past 30 years.  We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our customers and industry partners for their trust in both our company, and our leading-edge products. We will continue to focus our efforts on innovation and staying current with the needs of our customers so we can continue to provide products that are reliable, effective and safe.  We have a great team in place, and we look forward to many more years of providing management and diagnostic solutions to the global eye care industry.”

As of today, I-MED Pharma Inc. has more than 30 employees based in Canada, the United States and the UK, as well as numerous distribution partners worldwide. I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools,  dry eye drops, ocular hygiene cleansers, punctum plugs, nutritional supplements and therapeutic accessories, as well as surgical solutions for corneal, cataract, glaucoma and refractive surgeries. 

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit imedpharma.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
