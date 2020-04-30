Log in
I Squared Capital : Partners With Rubis in Rubis Terminal, a Leading European Company for Storing Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Agri-Food Products and Fertilizers

04/30/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

I Squared Capital, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, and Rubis (EPA: RUI), listed on Euronext Paris and a Paris-based company specializing in the distribution of petroleum products and bulk-liquid storage, have formed a joint venture partnership through an investment in Rubis Terminal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rubis. I Squared Capital has acquired 45 percent of the shares in Rubis Terminal and will jointly control the company alongside Rubis.

With a portfolio of 13 facilities and a capacity of 3.5 million cubic meters across four countries, Rubis Terminal provides critical bulk-liquid storage infrastructure to a diversified base of industrial customers and across a broad range of petroleum, chemical and agri-food products. The partnership will accelerate Rubis Terminal’s strategic plan to strengthen its position within its current footprint, diversify its product offerings and explore expansion outside of Europe.

“I Squared Capital has developed 17 infrastructure platforms in the last few years and will use the same approach of operational optimization, bolt-on acquisitions and select greenfield projects to develop in partnership with Rubis, a leading global storage company,” said Sadek Wahba, Chairman & Managing Partner of I Squared Capital and a board member of Rubis Terminal. “Since we entered into exclusivity in December, the Covid-19 crisis has further demonstrated the critical role storage assets play in the global supply chain. With occupancy levels at nearly 100 percent following a surge in global demand for storage capacity, this investment further contributes to our strategy of portfolio diversification.”

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.


© Business Wire 2020
