I Squared Capital : Sells Its Interests in Kendall Green Energy to Veolia

07/08/2019 | 09:05am EDT

I Squared Capital, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund I, has sold its interests in Kendall Green Energy to Veolia Energy North America. Kendall is a cogeneration facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts with 232 megawatts of capacity and provides over 90 percent of the district steam used in Cambridge and Boston.

“This is the latest full realization from our Fund I portfolio, which has over $3 billion in realized enterprise value,” said Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital.

Other realizations include Cube Hydro (one of the largest independent hydroelectric companies in the U.S.) to Ontario Power Generation, Lincoln Clean Energy (a leading onshore wind developer in the U.S. with 800 megawatts) to Ørsted, and Amplus Solar (the preeminent provider of rooftop solar systems for the Indian commercial and industrial market with over 344 megawatts) to Petronas.

White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to I Squared Capital on this transaction.

About I Squared Capital:

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.


© Business Wire 2019
