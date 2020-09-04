'I am praying': captain's texts tell of ordeal of capsized cattle ship

MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The last time Marielle June
Chunanon heard from her partner Dante Addug aboard the
storm-struck Gulf Livestock 1, he told her he was frightened,
and praying for typhoon Maysak to pass.
That message exchange between the Filipino couple was on
Tuesday night, as a ferocious storm in the East China Sea
battered the 130-metre (450-foot) ship, its 43 crew and nearly
6,000 cattle.
Addug, 34, the ship's captain, sent hours of instant
messages to the mother of his four children, typing frantically,
telling her the typhoon had intensified and water had caused the
engine to fail.
"The typhoon is so strong up to now. Here I am praying for
the typhoon to stop," Chunanon, 35, said by phone, recalling his
message.
The ship capsized en-route from New Zealand to China and the
search is still on for 40 crew members, Addug among them.
Two Filipino crew have been rescued so far, one on Wednesday
and another on Friday, found on a life-raft. An unidentified man
pulled unconscious from the water on Friday later died.
Chunanon learned the ship was missing from a Facebook post
by the wife of a crewman.
"My body was trembling that time," she said. "Even if they
lose internet connection, he finds a way to message me."
"I'm getting nervous while the time is running out," she
said.
Addug boarded the Gulf Livestock 1 in November 2019 and was
due home next month to be reunited with his family and meet his
4-month-old son for the first time.
"When I kept asking them to pray with me, they asked why,
then they saw me crying," she said.
Chunanon said her eldest daughter, 6, saw her watching news
about the ship and asked if her father was missing.
"Last night she asked 'has daddy been saved?'"
'THEY'RE ALIVE SOMEWHERE'
Liberty Seneres, wife of chief engineer, Aristotle
Sabillena, said she received pictures of her husband's cabin
with items strewn across the floor, shortly before losing
contact.
She urged the coastguard not to give up.
"I am praying he is still safe somewhere," she said. "I
asked the lord to give me a sign."
"Keep searching for them. They're alive somewhere."
Captain Addug had earlier sent messages to his partner
complaining of a headache and dizziness from powerful waves.
He sent maps of the ship's location in relation to the
typhoon.
A few hours later, Chunanon saw his photos of the storm
intensifying.
"I'm so worried, hopefully the typhoon will weaken," she
wrote.
"It is frightening," he replied.
Soon after, he returned to the ship's command, leaving his
phone behind.
Her last message went unanswered.
"Hello my love, I'll sleep now. How are you there? I hope
and pray you are safe," she wrote.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Giles Elgood)