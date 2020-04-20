Log in
I've already got infected lungs': for sick coal miners COVID-19 is a death sentence

04/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Source: The Guardian

April 20, 2020

Seven years ago John Robinson of Coeburn, Virginia, was diagnosed with black lung. A coal miner for nearly 30 years, 54-year-old Robinson and many of his fellow workers already faced years of health issues. And then came Covid-19.

Seven years ago John Robinson of Coeburn, Virginia, was diagnosed with black lung. A coal miner for nearly 30 years, 54-year-old Robinson and many of his fellow workers already faced years of health issues. And then came Covid-19.

'It's easier for us to get sick because of lung damage. We get colds easier. We pick up germs easier. It's something we deal with all of the time. But the Covid-19 has it doubled up on us,' said Robinson. 'It's made it that much worse.'

Robinson currently has an upper respiratory infection, which he develops a few times a year due to black lung. The last few years he spent in the mines before retiring, he regularly ate cough drops to try to alleviate his breathing issues. He tries to stay active, but finds himself increasingly short of breath and struggling to get air as his black lung progresses.

It took several years for Robinson's federal black lung benefits claim to be accepted, and he's still going through court processes that will decide if he continues receiving his benefits for life, despite being diagnosed with the disease.

While miners with black lung struggle during the pandemic, the coal industry is seeking to use the crisis to its advantage, cutting payouts to the federal black lung funds. Last month the National Mining Association asked Congress to decrease the excise tax that coal companies pay toward the fund by 55%. The federal black lung program, which pays out benefits to former coal miners diagnosed with the condition , has already faced financial problems in recent years in part due to coal companies filing for bankruptcy and shifting millions of dollars in liabilities onto taxpayers.

Written by: Michael Sainato

Click here to view the full article.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 20:15:09 UTC
