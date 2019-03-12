I3 Energy : Proposed Placing to Raise Minimum c.£16 million

RNS Number : 5810S i3 Energy PLC

12 March 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE APPENDIX DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES OF I3 ENERGY PLC IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

12 March 2019 i3 Energy plc ("i3" or the "Company")

Proposed Placing to Raise Minimum c.£16 million

i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, today announces its intention to issue new ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild") to raise in aggregate gross proceeds of not less than £16 million ("Placing") at a price of 37 pence per share ("Placing Price").

The Bookbuild will open immediately following the release of this announcement and a further announcement confirming the closing and final details of the Bookbuild is expected to be made in due course.

It is proposed that the Placing be conducted in two tranches. The first tranche of the Placing (the "First Tranche") will be completed using the authority to allot Ordinary Shares granted to the Company's directors at its most recent annual general meeting (the Company having existing authority to allot up to 11,005,527 Ordinary Shares). Completion of the second tranche of the Placing (the "Second Tranche") will be conditional upon, inter alia, shareholder approval being obtained at the General Meeting. Canaccord, GMP FirstEnergy and WHI are acting as Joint Bookrunners in relation to the Placing.

In order to provide an opportunity for those Shareholders who have not been able to participate in the Placing to invest further in i3, the Company intends to conduct an open offer at the Placing Price, open to Qualifying Shareholders only, to raise up to £2 million of additional funds for the Company (the "Open Offer"). Further details of the Open Offer will be announced by the Company in due course, together with the despatch of a circular to shareholders setting out the terms of the Open Offer with instructions as to how to participate. The Company's ability to complete the Open Offer will be dependent on the passing of the necessary resolutions at the General Meeting.

Use of Proceeds

It is intended that the aggregate net proceeds of the Placing and the anticipated £24 million junior secured loan note facility with warrants (the "Junior Facility") outlined in its announcement on 25 February 2019 will fund i3's planned 2019 multi-well appraisal and development drilling programme at its 100% owned and operated Liberator oil field and Serenity prospect and its near term working capital requirements. The programme is expected to commence as early as June 2019 and is targeting STOIIPs of 314 and 197 million barrels respectively. i3 plans to:

· Drill the A3 appraisal well in Block 13/23c ("Liberator West"), expected to convert Liberator West resources into reserves

· Drill the first Liberator Phase I development well ("L2 Well") in Block 13/23d, which will be suspended for completion in 2020

· Drill the S1 well into the Serenity prospect that i3 expects will prove a material extension of the neighbouring Tain discovery

As announced on 25 February 2019, the Company has entered into a term sheet for the Junior Facility, which is subject to the relevant lenders' investment committee approvals of final legally binding documentation which will include certain conditions precedent that the Company and the participants expect to be met during April 2019. The aggregate proceeds of the Junior Facility and the Placing are expected to be sufficient, subject to the outcome of the 2019 drilling programme, to allow i3 to draw on an anticipated c$100million senior debt facility, which the Company is currently negotiating with multiple interested banks and financial institutions. The senior debt facility will be applied to fund the remainder of i3's currently envisaged 2019/20 capital expenditure plan. As previously announced, following the 2019 three-well development and appraisal campaign referred to above, in 2020 the Company expects to undertake further development drilling and to secure delivery of first oil from Liberator at approximately 20,000 bopd. With the successful appraisal and development of Liberator and Serenity, i3 could potentially produce more than 200 MMbbls from its current licences.

i3 continues to progress its joint venture farmout process which has attracted numerous interested parties. The Company will optimise the bid date to ensure all bona fide counterparties are allowed to complete their due diligence within an expedited time frame.

The Placing and the Bookbuild

Canaccord, GMP FirstEnergy and WHI will commence the Bookbuild with immediate effect. The Joint Bookrunners have entered into the Placing Agreement under which, subject to the conditions set out therein, the Bookrunners have agreed to use their respective reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for the Placing Shares at the Placing Price and as set out in the Placing Agreement.

The final number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing (the "Placing Shares") will be determined following the close of the Bookbuild, with the Placing Shares, upon issue, being fully paid and ranking pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares.

The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations of Placing Shares are at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and the Company. The details of the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild. Attention is drawn to the Appendix to this Announcement containing, inter alia, the terms and conditions of the Placing (representing important information for Placees only).

By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this announcement in its entirety (including the Appendix) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in it, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy commented:

"Today's placing, alongside our anticipated junior loan facility, allows us to retain a 100% interest in and operatorship of the Liberator field and Serenity prospect and ensures i3 is in a robust and competitive position to deliver substantial shareholder growth as we move into an operationally driven phase. This is a further key milestone that the management team has delivered on and ensures that the drilling of our first three wells remains on track to commence in June 2019 using the Blackford Dolphin drilling rig.

"Liberator is a highly material project with attractive production potential and strong growth optionality relative to the size of i3. We will continue to pursue joint venture discussions from a position of financial strength with a number of high calibre potential partners as we also progress a senior debt facility that will enable the Company to develop Liberator on a 100% basis until such time as we attract a JV farmout proposal that we believe to be commensurate with the potential of our asset base.

"I would like to thank shareholders for their support and look forward to a transformational 2019 and 2020."

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS: i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Jane Glover, James Crothers

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors: i3 is an oil and gas development company initially focused on the North Sea. The Company's core asset is the Greater Liberator Area, located in Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c, containing 11 MMBO of 2P Reserves, 22 MMBO of 2C Contingent Resources and 47 MMBO of mid-case Prospective Resources. The Greater Liberator Area consists of the Liberator oil field discovered by well 13/23d-8 and the Liberator West extension, both of which i3 hold a 100% working interest in.

The Company's strategy is to acquire high quality, low risk producing and development assets, to broaden its portfolio and grow its reserves and production.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Details of the Placing

The Company is seeking to raise not less than £16 million by way of the Placing through the issue of the Placing Shares at 37 pence per share. The Placing Shares will be offered by way of an accelerated book building process which will launch immediately following this announcement.

Placing Agreement

The Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI have today entered into the Placing Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has appointed GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI as the Company's agents to use their reasonable endeavours toprocure subscribers for the Placing Shares. The Placing is not being underwritten by GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and/or WHI. The Company has agreed to pay GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI and certain commissions and fees in connection with the Placing.

The First Tranche of the Placing is conditional on, amongst other things, Admission of such number of the Placing Shares as comprises the First Tranche occurring on or before 8.00 a.m. on 18 March 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 25 March 2019:

The Second Tranche of the Placing is conditional, amongst other things, on the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting and Admission of the relevant Placing Shares occurring on or before 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 15 April 2019).

The Placing Agreement contains certain customary warranties given by the Company concerning the accuracy of the information in this announcement as well as other matters relating to the Group and its business. The Placing Agreement is terminable by GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI in certain circumstances prior to Admission, including for force majeure or in the event of a material adverse change to the business of the Company or the Group. The Company has also agreed to indemnify GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI against all losses, costs, charges and expenses which they may suffer or incur as a result of, occasioned by or attributable to the carrying out of their duties under the Placing Agreement in respect of the Placing Shares.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be subject to the Articles, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.

Admission, settlement and CREST

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for Admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM.

It is expected that First Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 18 March 2019 (or such later date as the Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 25 March 2019) and that dealings in the relevant New Ordinary Shares will also commence at that time.

It is expected that, subject to the passing of the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting, Second Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 (or such later date as the Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI may agree, being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 15 April 2019) and that dealings in the relevant Placing Shares will also commence at that time.

The Articles permit the Company to issue shares in uncertificated form. CREST is a computerised paperless share transfer and settlement system which allows shares and other securities to be held in electronic rather than paper form. The Existing Ordinary Shares are already admitted to CREST and therefore the New Ordinary Shares will also be eligible for settlement in CREST. CREST is a voluntary system and subscribers of the Placing Shares who wish to retain certificates will be able to do so upon request. The Placing Shares due to uncertificated holders are expected to be delivered in CREST on the relevant date of Admission.

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

Admission

the admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective in accordance with Rule 6 of the AIM Rules

AIM

the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange

AIM Rules

the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange as they may be amended and replaced from time to time

Articles

the articles of association of the Company

Bookbuild

the issue of new Ordinary Shares of £0.0001 each in the Company via an accelerated bookbuild

Bopd

Barrels of oil per day

Canaccord

Canaccord Genuity Limited, joint broker to the Company and a company incorporated in England and Wales, with registered number 01774003, whose registered office is at 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR

Company or i3

i3 Energy Plc a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 10699593, whose registered office is at New Kings Court Tollgate, Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh, Hampshire, United Kingdom, SO53 3LG

CREST

the relevant system (as defined in the CREST Regulations) which enables title to units of relevant securities (as defined in the Regulations) to be evidenced and transferred without a written instrument and in respect of which Euroclear is the Operator (as defined in the CREST Regulations)

CREST Regulations

the UK Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755), as amended

Existing Ordinary Shares the 41,017,438 Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement First Admission admission of the First Tranche Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective in accordance with Rule 6 of the AIM Rules First Tranche the first tranche of the Placing completed using the authority to allot Ordinary Shares granted to the Company's directors at its most recent annual general meeting (which would allow for the issue of [xx] Ordinary Shares) First Tranche Shares 11,005,527 new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing of the First Tranche General Meeting a general meeting of the Company to be convened shortly after completion of the First Tranche GMP FirstEnergy FirstEnergy Capital LLP, joint broker to the Company and a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales, with registered number OC346410, whose registered office is at 85 London Wall, London, EC2M 7AD Group the Company and its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings from time to time Joint Bookrunners Canaccord, GMP FirstEnergy and WHI Junior Facility the Company's anticipated £24 million junior secured loan note facility with warrants Liberator West UK Offshore Licence P.2358 Block 13/23c London Stock Exchange London Stock Exchange plc MAR the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) MMbbls millions of barrels of oil New Ordinary Shares the Placing Shares Non-Qualifying Shareholders Shareholders who are resident or located in a Restricted Jurisdiction Ordinary Shares ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in the capital of the Company Placees those persons who subscribe for Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Placing the conditional placing of the Placing Shares at the Placing Price by WHI, GMP FirstEnergy and Canaccord as agents for and on behalf of the Company pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement Placing Price 37 pence per Placing Share Placing Agreement the conditional agreement dated 12 March 2019 relating to the Placing and entered into between the Company, GMP FirstEnergy, Canaccord and WHI Placing Shares the new Ordinary Shares to be issued to Placees pursuant to the Placing Qualifying Shareholders all holders of Existing Ordinary Shares on the record date for the Open Offer (whether or not such shares are held in uncertificated or certificated form) that are not Non- Qualifying Shareholders Restricted Jurisdiction any of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa and any other jurisdiction where the extension or availability of the Open Offer would breach any applicable law or regulations Second Admission admission of the Second Tranche Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective in accordance with Rule 6 of the AIM Rules Second Tranche the second tranche of the Placing conditional upon

Shareholders' approval being obtained at the General Meeting

Second Tranche Shares

a minimum of 32,237,717 new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing of the Second Tranche

Stock tank oil initially in place or STOIIP

a method of estimating how much oil in a reservoir can be economically brought to the surface

United Kingdom or UK

United States or US

the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia and all other areas subject to its jurisdiction

£ or Sterling

pounds sterling, the basic currency of the United Kingdom

US$

United States dollar, the legal currency of the United States

WHI

WH Ireland Limited, nominated adviser and joint broker to the Company and a company incorporated in England and Wales, with registered number 02002044, whose registered office is at 24 Martin Lane, London EC4R 0DR

APPENDIX

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES STATEMENTS, ESTIMATES, OPINIONS AND PROJECTIONS WITH RESPECT TO ANTICIPATED FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP (FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS) WHICH REFLECT VARIOUS ASSUMPTIONS CONCERNING ANTICIPATED RESULTS TAKEN FROM THE GROUP'S CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN OR FROM PUBLIC SOURCES WHICH MAY OR MAY NOT PROVE TO BE CORRECT. THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE TERMS "ANTICIPATES", "TARGET", "BELIEVES", "ESTIMATES", "EXPECTS", "INTENDS", "MAY", "PLANS", "PROJECTS", "SHOULD" OR "WILL", OR, IN EACH CASE, THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR COMPARABLE TERMINOLOGY OR BY DISCUSSIONS OF STRATEGY, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REFLECT CURRENT EXPECTATIONS BASED ON THE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN AND VARIOUS OTHER ASSUMPTIONS AND INVOLVE SIGNIFICANT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES AND SHOULD NOT BE READ AS GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE OR RESULTS AND WILL NOT NECESSARILY BE ACCURATE INDICATIONS OF WHETHER OR NOT SUCH RESULTS WILL BE ACHIEVED. AS A RESULT, PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD NOT RELY ON SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DUE TO THE INHERENT UNCERTAINTY THEREIN. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY IS GIVEN AS TO THE COMPLETENESS OR ACCURACY OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE OF SUCH STATEMENTS AND, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY THE FCA, THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, THE AIM RULES OR APPLICABLE LAW, THE COMPANY UNDERTAKES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE PUBLICLY ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE. NO STATEMENT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INTENDED TO BE A PROFIT FORECAST AND NO STATEMENT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD BE INTERPRETED TO MEAN THAT EARNINGS PER SHARE OF THE COMPANY FOR THE CURRENT OR FUTURE FINANCIAL YEARS WOULD NECESSARILY MATCH OR EXCEED THE HISTORICAL PUBLISHED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF THE COMPANY.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX (TOGETHER THE ANNOUNCEMENT) AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT: (A) PERSONS IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS AS DEFINED IN SECTION 2(7) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED, ( QUALIFIED INVESTORS) BEING PERSONS FALLING WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF THE EU PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE (WHICH MEANS DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC AND INCLUDES ANY RELEVANT IMPLEMENTING DIRECTIVE MEASURE IN ANY MEMBER STATE) (THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE); AND (B) IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS WHO ARE PERSONS WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(1) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER); (II) ARE PERSONS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) ("HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS, ETC") OF THE ORDER; OR (III) ARE PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS IN (A) OR (B) TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS).

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES