I3 Energy : Update - Investment

05/31/2019 | 09:19am EDT

RNS Number : 8005A

i3 Energy PLC

31 May 2019

i3 Energy plc

("i3" or the "Company")

Update - Investment

i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, announces an amendment to the terms of the participation in its junior loan note facility by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited ("Lombard") as announced on 30th May 2019.

The issue of warrants to Lombard to subscribe for £3mm of new ordinary shares has been amended to warrants to subscribe for £2mm of new ordinary shares. All other terms of the investment remain the same.

As Lombard Odier is a substantial shareholder in the Company, its investment in the Company is a related party transaction under the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors of the Company consider, having consulted with WH Ireland, that the terms of the transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned.

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright

Tel: +44 (0) 207 448 0200

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Jane Glover, James Crothers

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 is an oil and gas development company initially focused on the North Sea. The Company's core asset is the Greater Liberator Area, located in Blocks 13/23d and 13/23c, containing 11 MMBO of 2P Reserves, 22 MMBO of 2C Contingent Resources and 47 MMBO of mid-case Prospective Resources. The Greater Liberator Area consists of the Liberator oil field discovered by well 13/23d-8 and the Liberator West extension, both of which i3 hold a 100% working interest in.

The Company's strategy is to acquire high quality, low risk producing and development assets, to broaden its portfolio and grow its reserves and production.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDSDAFDFFUSESI

Disclaimer

I3 Energy plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 13:18:01 UTC
