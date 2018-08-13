IAA Commercial Vehicles: HELLA introduces intelligent lighting and electronics solutions more

From September 20 - 27, 2018, the lighting and electronics specialist HELLA will present intelligent lighting and electronics solutions for trucks, trailers and busses at the IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, the leading international trade fair for mobility, transport and logistics (Hall 16, Stand B01). Products for improving safety on the road and solutions for an individual vehicle design will be at the center of the presentation. HELLA will also provide an insight into the future of mobility by exhibiting prototypes.

Increasing safety for professional truckers and other road users is the top priority for manufacturers of commercial vehicles. HELLA offers the matching product portfolio for this purpose. HELLA VISIOTECH projection technology serves as one example here, as it allows communicating via light to optically warn other vehicles and pedestrians or to mark out certain work areas. This will now be presented at the IAA Commercial Vehicles. HELLA additionally offers blinking side marker lights for trailers with which to implement the current ECE R48 regulation.

Especially reversing lights must be resistant against water, salt and gravel throw. The company is therefore introducing new reversing and work lights whose plastic housing fully protects them against corrosion. This prevents work light failures and leads to more safety. The glare-free illumination option ZEROGLARE also provides more work safety. Warning lights, such as the K-LED Blizzard, result in greater attention during loading and unloading while marking heavy-duty transport.

The fair stand furthermore allows experiencing the entire HELLA electronics portfolio for trucks and busses in 3D. This is made possible by the interactive presentation in the so-called Holobox. Here, interested visitors can study products such as accelerator pedal sensors, turning angle and rain/light sensors as well as actuators while retrieving relevant information and watching videos.

The topic of individualization is a driving factor not just in the automotive industry. Manufacturers of commercial vehicles are also seeking opportunities of giving a unique appearance to trucks, trailers and busses. HELLA will illustrate how to create an individual lighting signature - be it with customer-specific solutions or with the modular Shapeline lamp series.

Visit HELLA at the IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hall 16, Stand B01 from September 20 - 27, 2018.