Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAB Expands Membership to Include Brand Leaders for Their Critical Perspective as the Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Disrupt and Grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 06:01pm EST

IAB, the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today announced that it is expanding its membership to include brand leaders in order for the organization to add critical perspective and insight as IAB works to drive industry growth. By adding brand executives to their membership, IAB will now represent the full spectrum of companies from across the digital media and marketing landscape.

“Brand leaders will now join executives from publishers, platforms, data and technology companies who serve on our Board of Directors,” said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. “I am excited to welcome this key group of innovators who are redefining how brands engage with their customers to join our efforts to grow the interactive media and marketing industry. We look forward to working and learning together inside the IAB.”

This decision to include brands follows a year of efforts engaging with brands culminating in an IAB study on how direct-to-consumer brands are changing the way that companies connect with consumers. During this process, it became clear to IAB leadership that brand leaders represent an important voice which is needed at the table when considering industry priorities and planning strategically for the future.

As consumers move increasingly towards social driven, omnichannel media consumption and mobile e-commerce, brands either are now firmly ensconced in the digital media and marketing ecosystem or need to be. To reach their customers, marketers must strategically navigate digital media and social media platforms, e-commerce as well as unlock the full potential of their consumer data. Successful brands are using strategies such as bringing programmatic advertising in-house, deploying innovative marketing technologies, and ensuring that their staffs are trained in the most up-to-date digital marketing approaches.

Jesse Horwitz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the direct-to-consumer contact lens company Hubble, will be the first brand leader to join the board—providing insight from a brand’s perspective on what IAB needs to focus on to improve the digital media and marketing supply chain to unlock more value for brands.

Brand executives will now hold leadership positions in the IAB’s Mobile Marketing, Digital Video, and Data Centers of Excellence, helping to develop technical standards and best practices, drive research and thought leadership as well as work with peers and industry experts on critical areas such as programmatic in-sourcing, data quality and transparency, measurement, video and more.

Expanding IAB’s membership to add brand executives to their existing cohort of leaders from digital, media, advertising and creative companies will give IAB full visibility of the entire digital marketing ecosystem. This new policy represents a major change for the trade association and reflects the group’s leadership in providing vital insights and guidance on navigating what it calls “the direct brand economy.” The organization became an authority on the direct-to-consumer movement last February at the 2018 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting, when IAB CEO, Randall Rothenberg introduced the groundbreaking “The Rise of the 21st Century Brand Economy” study and the “IAB 250” list of direct brands worth watching, a milestone that was followed by a multitude of research projects and initiatives, including the first-ever IAB Direct Brand Summit this past October.

For information about becoming a member, please visit: https://www.iab.com/members.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pRUMBLEON : City Tips for Safe Highway Riding (Video)
PU
07:16pRik van der Kooi of Microsoft Advertising Elected Chairman of the IAB Board of Directors
BU
07:15pGWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results
PU
07:15pAMAZON COM : Honeymoon Ends for Albany's Democratic Leaders
DJ
07:05pNVIDIA : Step Up to a New Design Experience with NVIDIA Quadro RTX Powered Workstations
PU
07:05pGREENBRIAR CAPITAL : to Initiate Two for One Forward Stock Split
EQ
07:00pGreenbriar to Initiate Two for One Forward Stock Split
NE
06:52pOMAN OIL MARKETING : plans to expand oil operations in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania - executive
AQ
06:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Edinson Cavani likely to miss Manchester United game, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
AQ
06:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool back on top as Manchester United go fourth
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : downs Sassuolo 3-0 with Cristiano setting the tone
2Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, T..
3Alloys Appointed as National Grandstream Distributor for the Australian Marketplace
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Centu..
5IAB Expands Membership to Include Brand Leaders for Their Critical Perspective as the Digital Marketing Lan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.