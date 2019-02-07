IAB Releases 2019 NewFronts Line-Up

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)
today announced the preliminary schedule for the 9th annual Digital
Content NewFronts held in New York City. From Monday, April 29, to
Friday, May 3, the biggest names in media and entertainment will
showcase groundbreaking original programming and inventive advertising
opportunities to marketers.
NewFronts’ co-founders—Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, and Verizon
Media—will be presenting as well as other content trailblazers such as
BBC News, Condé Nast, Disney Advertising Sales, Ellen Digital Network,
Meredith Corporation, The New York Times, Studio71, Twitter, Viacom,
VICE, and Vudu (a Walmart Company). Additional digital content producers
will be added to fill out the schedule. In addition, IAB will host the
first NewFronts Insights Symposium at the end of the week to showcase
discussion, thought leadership, and new research on the video
marketplace.
IAB oversees the NewFronts, in charge of event logistics and marketing.
Each presenting company produces and manages its own independent,
invitation-only production.
2019 Preliminary NewFronts New York City Schedule
|
|
April 29 – May 3
|
|
|
|
|
Mon, 4/29
|
|
|
|
Tues, 4/30
|
|
|
|
Wed, 5/1
|
|
|
|
Thurs, 5/2
|
|
|
|
Fri, 5/3
|
Breakfast
(9-11am)
|
|
|
|
The New
York Times
|
|
|
|
Disney
Advertising
Sales
|
|
|
|
Hulu
|
|
|
|
Meredith
Corporation
|
|
|
|
IAB
NewFronts
Insights
Symposium
|
Lunch
(12-2pm)
|
|
|
|
BBC News
|
|
|
|
Studio71
|
|
|
|
Vudu, A
Walmart
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Afternoon
(3-5pm)
|
|
|
|
Viacom
|
|
|
|
Condé Nast
|
|
|
|
VICE
|
|
|
|
Digitas
|
|
|
|
Evening
(6-8pm)
|
|
|
|
Twitter
|
|
|
|
Verizon Media
|
|
|
|
Ellen
Digital
Network
|
|
|
|
Google/YouTube
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“Video is accelerating toward its own golden age,” said Anna Bager,
Executive Vice President, Industry Initiatives, IAB. “OTT heavyweights
are increasingly up for prestigious awards, like Emmys; more and more
viewers are gravitating to digital video content across all of their
screens; and there’s been continual growth in the number of digital
video producers and providers. At this year’s marketplace, advertisers
will be taking advantage of an unprecedented opportunity to grow their
businesses through this new mass media, which has the power to captivate
hard-to-reach audiences.”
For further information and regular NewFronts updates, please go to www.iab.com/newfronts.
About the Digital Content NewFronts
The Digital Content NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by
Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly
known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of
valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our
mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace
for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to
brands and their media and marketing agencies.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and
marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is
comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that
are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital
advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical
research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands,
agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital
marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical
practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to
professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise,
and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of
its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its
members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry
to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is
headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.
