IAB Releases 2019 NewFronts Line-Up

Weeklong NYC Marketplace to Feature Media Powerhouses and Pioneers Showcasing Innovative Digital Content & Advertising Opportunities

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) today announced the preliminary schedule for the 9th annual Digital Content NewFronts held in New York City. From Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3, the biggest names in media and entertainment will showcase groundbreaking original programming and inventive advertising opportunities to marketers.

NewFronts’ co-founders—Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, and Verizon Media—will be presenting as well as other content trailblazers such as BBC News, Condé Nast, Disney Advertising Sales, Ellen Digital Network, Meredith Corporation, The New York Times, Studio71, Twitter, Viacom, VICE, and Vudu (a Walmart Company). Additional digital content producers will be added to fill out the schedule. In addition, IAB will host the first NewFronts Insights Symposium at the end of the week to showcase discussion, thought leadership, and new research on the video marketplace.

IAB oversees the NewFronts, in charge of event logistics and marketing. Each presenting company produces and manages its own independent, invitation-only production.

2019 Preliminary NewFronts New York City Schedule

April 29 – May 3 Mon, 4/29 Tues, 4/30 Wed, 5/1 Thurs, 5/2 Fri, 5/3 Breakfast

(9-11am) The New

York Times Disney

Advertising

Sales Hulu Meredith

Corporation IAB

NewFronts

Insights

Symposium Lunch

(12-2pm) BBC News Studio71 Vudu, A

Walmart

Company Afternoon

(3-5pm) Viacom Condé Nast VICE Digitas Evening

(6-8pm) Twitter Verizon Media Ellen

Digital

Network Google/YouTube

“Video is accelerating toward its own golden age,” said Anna Bager, Executive Vice President, Industry Initiatives, IAB. “OTT heavyweights are increasingly up for prestigious awards, like Emmys; more and more viewers are gravitating to digital video content across all of their screens; and there’s been continual growth in the number of digital video producers and providers. At this year’s marketplace, advertisers will be taking advantage of an unprecedented opportunity to grow their businesses through this new mass media, which has the power to captivate hard-to-reach audiences.”

For further information and regular NewFronts updates, please go to www.iab.com/newfronts.

About the Digital Content NewFronts

The Digital Content NewFronts is an annual series of events founded by Digitas, Google/YouTube, Hulu, Microsoft, and Verizon Media (formerly known as AOL and Yahoo), in 2012. It is committed to the creation of valuable partnerships between brands and native digital content. Our mission is to shape the NewFronts into a new and practical marketplace for connecting the wealth of digital content and content creators to brands and their media and marketing agencies.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.

