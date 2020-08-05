Log in
IABC Professional Development Program Receives ANSI International Accreditation

08/05/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

Only Communication Certification to Meet Specific Global Standard

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) announced that its professional development initiative, the Global Communication Certification Council, has received international accreditation for its Communication Management Professional® (CMP) certification program.

The accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) – a century-old organization whose members include government agencies, companies, academic and international organizations – employs a rigorous, often years-long process, including written and on-site evaluations of compliance. IABC is now the only communications organization to receive accreditation under the specific ANSI/ISO17024 standard for practitioners.

The Global Communication Certification Council (GCCC) has identified roles, responsibilities and competencies for different communication career milestones. The GCCC CMP® certification signifies that a holder has met the criteria of education, professional training, experience and knowledge of the field as determined by a standardized examination.

“In a competitive professional landscape, CMP®’ is now the only communication program with this internationally recognized designation,” said Brad Whitworth, ABC, SCMP®, IABC Fellow and chair of the GCCC®. “Our certification provides practitioners with a significant distinction, both with their employer and the wider marketplace.”

Since 2015, 242 people have received GCCC certifications. The programs are available to both IABC members and non-members. More information can be found at gcccouncil.org.

“This internationally-accredited certification program is part of IABC’s Global Standard for students and professionals,” said Bonnie Caver, chair of IABC’s governing board. “Through the IABC career road map, communication professionals have the opportunity to grow throughout their careers, driving value and business results for their organizations with the highest of standards, focused around six core principles of ethics, consistency, context, analysis, strategy, and engagement.”

About IABC

IABC is setting the global standard for communication professionals. A diverse, international association connecting communication professionals with the people and insights necessary to drive results, IABC brings together the profession’s collective disciplines. IABC programming, delivered locally and globally through chapters and regions, includes certification and awards to provide communications benchmarks for business executives. Focused around the Global Standard (ethics, consistency, context, analysis, strategy and engagement), IABC helps guide careers and advance the profession.


© Business Wire 2020
