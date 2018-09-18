Log in
IADOWR (IAD) Announces Beta Launch of IADOWR Exchange IADOWREX

09/18/2018 | 10:51am CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility coin IADOWR (IAD) has announced the Beta launch of IADOWREX, a cryptocurrency exchange that enables subscribers, investors, customers and companies to easily participate in the cryptocurrency market by providing a direct, agile platform at www.iadowrex.com.

IADOWREX
Dynamic cryptocurrency exchange.


“We are excited to show what real-life uses of blockchain technology can accomplish -- IADOWR as a true utility coin that strives to improve people’s lives by providing new applications to industries that need change,” says Brian Esposito, Chief Strategic Officer, IADOWR Coin.

The dynamic, working utility coin is surrounded by groundbreaking technology. At its core, is an AI Self Learning Machine called KIP (Knowledge Is Power).  KIP can be focused on any industry, but IAD is leading out with sports prediction, which can be accessed in the premium service platform, Own The Spread (OTS).  A subscriber can convert their winnings to USD or (BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC and IAD Coin) on the exchange (IADOWREX). 

Additionally, the user can allocate a portion of their daily winnings to the OTS Fund - the first one-of-a-kind Crypto SportsFund (also run by KIP - the AI Self Learning Machine); winnings from the fund are then allocated in part to five designated charities (IADOWR Charity).

IADOWREX provides global value creation and a distribution network as well as a trading platform for six digital currencies – BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC, and the IAD Coin.

IADOWREX is a controlled exchange that charges a 1.25% fee to trade IAD.

The beta exchange features an enhanced user interface that is optimized for mobile, ensuring a secure and intuitive user experience.  To support this growing user base, 24/7 Customer Service is in place to provide timely and responsive customer service.

IADOWR's mission is to bring a sense of fairness, transparency, and rewarding experiences to those industries utilizing KIP and the related IAD platforms. The world functions on zero-sum gain; at IADOWR, decentralization through IAD/OTS platforms, transparency and teamwork combine with the steadfast belief that in the right places and with the right systems WIN-WIN situations replace the winner-take-all system. KIP, IAD, OTS, OTS Fund, IADOWR Charity, IADOWR Films and IADOWREX are fundamentally shifting the paradigm.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/iadowrex/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/iadowrex
Twitter https://twitter.com/iadowrex

For more information, please visit www.iadowrex.com.

Media Inquiries: IADOWR COIN
media@iadowrcoin.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
