Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency : Nuclear Operators Forum Focuses on Challenges for Member States Expanding Nuclear Power Programmes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

The nuclear industry is undergoing a period of significant change: several of the 30 countries operating nuclear power plants are expanding their fleet or considering using their nuclear power plants beyond their original design lifetime, while others aim to downsize or retire their nuclear fleets. About 30 other countries are considering, planning or starting nuclear power programmes.

Given such changes, experts, scientists and officials fromvarious Member States came together at the 8th Nuclear Operators' Forum, a Side Event to the IAEA's 62nd General Conference, to share information and ideas on effective ways to tackle challenges related to their nuclear power programmes.

'Owners and operators have to establish and maintain a proactive approach if they want to continue producing electricity from nuclear power plants (NPPs) and do it safely, reliably and efficiently,' said Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

'Sustainability comes with reliable and efficient power generation,' he added. 'For this, we need to involve everyone, including governments, utilities and the public. The IAEA's recent launch of a technical working group for industry executives in NPP operations is a testament to this proactive approach.'

Out of 455 nuclear power reactors operating in the world, 301 - or 66% - have been operating for 30 years or more, and long-term operation and ageing management programmes are being implemented for an increasing number of these reactors. Of the 30 Member States operating nuclear power plants, 13 are constructing new units or completing previously suspended construction projects. There are plans or proposals for new reactors in 16 operating Member States.

Strong and consistent government support is vital to the success of nuclear power. From inception through decommissioning, at least a century of vigilance is required for nuclear power plants, and necessary oversight as well as research and development can be carried out only under consistent national policies regarding nuclear power.

Disclaimer

IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46pWhat sector overhaul means for tech stocks, Wall Street
RE
08:20pCanada's Trudeau urges some U.S. flexibility in NAFTA talks
RE
08:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Revokes FBOT Registration at the Request of ICE Futures Canada, Inc.
PU
08:13pU.S., China have lots of 'ammunition' and trade spat could escalate -WTO chief
RE
08:03pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Nuclear Operators Forum Focuses on Challenges for Member States Expanding Nuclear Power Programmes
PU
08:00pEx-PBOC chief says China must address 'loopholes' as part of WTO reform
RE
07:48pEMCDDA EUROPEAN MONITORING CENTRE FOR DRUGS AND : at 7th International Symposium on Hepatitis Care in Substance Users
PU
07:43pU.S. Current-Account Deficit Narrowed in Second Quarter -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:33pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Bank of America, N.A. to Pay $30 Million Penalty for Attempted Manipulation and False Reporting of U.S. Dollar ISDAFIX Benchmark Swap Rates
PU
07:25pMICROSOFT : How Cryptocurrency can Provide Ongoing Funding for Non-Profits
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.