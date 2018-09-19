IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency : Nuclear Operators Forum Focuses on Challenges for Member States Expanding Nuclear Power Programmes

The nuclear industry is undergoing a period of significant change: several of the 30 countries operating nuclear power plants are expanding their fleet or considering using their nuclear power plants beyond their original design lifetime, while others aim to downsize or retire their nuclear fleets. About 30 other countries are considering, planning or starting nuclear power programmes.

Given such changes, experts, scientists and officials fromvarious Member States came together at the 8th Nuclear Operators' Forum, a Side Event to the IAEA's 62nd General Conference, to share information and ideas on effective ways to tackle challenges related to their nuclear power programmes.

'Owners and operators have to establish and maintain a proactive approach if they want to continue producing electricity from nuclear power plants (NPPs) and do it safely, reliably and efficiently,' said Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

'Sustainability comes with reliable and efficient power generation,' he added. 'For this, we need to involve everyone, including governments, utilities and the public. The IAEA's recent launch of a technical working group for industry executives in NPP operations is a testament to this proactive approach.'

Out of 455 nuclear power reactors operating in the world, 301 - or 66% - have been operating for 30 years or more, and long-term operation and ageing management programmes are being implemented for an increasing number of these reactors. Of the 30 Member States operating nuclear power plants, 13 are constructing new units or completing previously suspended construction projects. There are plans or proposals for new reactors in 16 operating Member States.

Strong and consistent government support is vital to the success of nuclear power. From inception through decommissioning, at least a century of vigilance is required for nuclear power plants, and necessary oversight as well as research and development can be carried out only under consistent national policies regarding nuclear power.