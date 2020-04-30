IAEA Joins the UNEP Global Partnership to Reduce Mercury Emissions

As one of the main mechanisms for the delivery of immediate actions on mercury, the UNEP Global Mercury Partnership also facilitates the timely ratification and implementation of the Minamata Convention on Mercury. The Convention sets a framework to eliminate or limit numerous mercury-emitting processes and products and limit mercury emissions. It calls upon Member States to establish and strengthen environmental mercury monitoring efforts.

'Today, the two major man-made sources of mercury emissions are the burning of fossil fuels and artisanal gold mining,' said Swarzenski.

'While these sectors cannot simply cease operations, they need to improve their environmental performances. It is crucial to take a holistic and realistic approach to the problem, and the Minamata Convention in concert with the UNEP Global Mercury Partnership provides a platform for the reduction or control of mercury pollution sources.'

In supporting the Global Mercury Partnership goal's on protecting human health and the environment, the IAEA is making available analytical methods, which include nuclear and isotopic techniques, and tools for the quality assurance and control of environmental monitoring of hazardous pollutants, such as mercury and its most toxic organic form, monomethyl-mercury.

'UNEP is thrilled to be welcoming the IAEA as a member of the Global Mercury Partnership,' said Monika G. MacDevette, Chief of the Chemicals and Health Branch, Economy Division of UNEP. 'The participation of the Agency sends a strong signal on the utmost importance of global cooperation to address the threat posed by mercury, and will undoubtedly bring a major contribution to the Partnership's work in developing knowledge and science, raising awareness towards global action on mercury and supporting timely and effective implementation of the Minamata Convention.'

Other members include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Inductrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among other stakeholders from governments, industry, non-governmental organizations, and academia who are dedicated to ending global mercury pollution.

Reference materials produced by the IAEA laboratories play an important role in increasing the accuracy and certainty of environmental mercury measurements. The IAEA is also providing assistance on testing proficiency of laboratories worldwide in analyzing those compounds in environmental samples.