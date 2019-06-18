Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAM Reaches Tentative Deal for New Contracts at Alaska Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers today announced that it has reached tentative agreements on contracts covering approximately 5,000 clerical, office, passenger service, reservations, ramp and stores workers at Alaska Airlines.

The tentative accords prohibit the outsourcing of work, increase base wage rates 14 percent, on average, on date of signing, provide a mechanism to ensure wages keep pace with the industry, reduce health insurance costs, increase company sponsored retirement benefits, increase premium and shift differentials by up to 20 percent, among other improvements.

“I thank IAM members at Alaska Airlines for the unity and solidarity they demonstrated throughout this process,” said General Vice President Sito Pantoja. “It’s because of that unity that the negotiating committee was able achieve the notable gains in these tentative agreements.”

“I congratulate the IAM negotiating committee on a job well done,” said IAM District 142 President and Directing General Chairman Dave Supplee. “IAM members at Alaska Airlines can be proud of these agreements, especially the prohibition on outsourcing work. IAM members spoke loud and clear that their futures needed to be secure, and this tentative agreement is a solid step in the right direction.”

Please visit www.iamdl142.org for more information regarding the tentative accords.

The IAM represents approximately 5,000 clerical, office, passenger service, reservations, ramp and stores employees at Alaska Airlines.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:39pSUMMIT BANK : Announces Debit Card Tokenization
PU
08:38pOil extends gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
08:38pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Offers Solution to Boost Food, Crop Supply
AQ
08:37pOil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
RE
08:37pAFCON : Warriors star ruled out of afcon 2019
AQ
08:37pCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : wins East Africa award
AQ
08:37pSEED : posts 11pc growth
AQ
08:37pCotton firm in side marketing storm
AQ
08:37pCHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : on knife-edge
AQ
08:34pWESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index May (PDF 117KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google invests $1 billion to ease housing shortage near California headquarters
4STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts narrow $1.3 billio..
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : AI Lights Shine Bright across Northern Sky, in Swedish Tribute to Tech's Biggest..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About