IAM Reaches Tentative Deal for New Contracts at Alaska Airlines

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers today announced that it has reached tentative agreements on contracts covering approximately 5,000 clerical, office, passenger service, reservations, ramp and stores workers at Alaska Airlines.

The tentative accords prohibit the outsourcing of work, increase base wage rates 14 percent, on average, on date of signing, provide a mechanism to ensure wages keep pace with the industry, reduce health insurance costs, increase company sponsored retirement benefits, increase premium and shift differentials by up to 20 percent, among other improvements.

“I thank IAM members at Alaska Airlines for the unity and solidarity they demonstrated throughout this process,” said General Vice President Sito Pantoja. “It’s because of that unity that the negotiating committee was able achieve the notable gains in these tentative agreements.”

“I congratulate the IAM negotiating committee on a job well done,” said IAM District 142 President and Directing General Chairman Dave Supplee. “IAM members at Alaska Airlines can be proud of these agreements, especially the prohibition on outsourcing work. IAM members spoke loud and clear that their futures needed to be secure, and this tentative agreement is a solid step in the right direction.”

The IAM represents approximately 5,000 clerical, office, passenger service, reservations, ramp and stores employees at Alaska Airlines.

