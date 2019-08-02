IAPMO's Uniform Evaluation Service Issues Updated Evaluation Report #344 to The BECK Fastener Group®'s SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® Construction Fasteners

Top Independent Evaluation Service Assures SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® are Proven to Comply with Required Building Codes for 8D and 10D Fasteners for Seismic Areas.

FASCO America® is proud to announce that IAPMO's Uniform Evaluation Service has issued Evaluation Report 344 (ER-344) to our parent company, The BECK Fastener Group®, for their innovative construction fastener, SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL®, as a substitute for 8D and now 10D fasteners in seismic areas, such as the West Coast for vertical and horizontal diaphragms. This report certifies SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® fasteners to be compliant with 2018, 2015, 2012, 2009 International Building Code® (IBC) and International Residential Code® (IRC), as well as the 2017 Florida Building Code (Building and Residential).

IAPMO R&T Marks of Conformity are widely recognized, representing the highest degree of integrity with regard to determining that building products are in compliance with established codes and standards.

SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® have been tested by IAPMO and are listed on building code report ER-344 as permitted to be used as a substitute for 8D and 10D common nails in OSB and Plywood WSP horizontal diaphragms for resisting wind and seismic forces. The fasteners are also permitted to be used as a substitute for 8D or 10D common nails in prescriptive construction of WSP diaphragms in accordance with the IRC for maximum 15/32-inch-thick and 19/32-inch-thick diaphragms, respectively.

Brett McCutcheon, General Manager for FASCO America®, Master Distributor for the BECK Fastener Group®, commented, "It is our mission to increase productivity with fasteners, tools, and systems that outperform the competition, so our customers know they are using the best solution in the market for their specific needs. This independent report, based on rigorous testing, shows our customers just that. We make quality products like collated SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® subfloor fasteners that increase production efficiency with the speed of pneumatic tool installation, while reducing callbacks due to squeaks. These fasteners can be used wherever you need them, now including seismic areas.”

Typical building codes specify only the most basic fasteners. If a builder wants to use more advanced methods and materials, they must show proof that the alternative product performs the same, or better, than the one specified in the code.

The evaluation report from IAPMO's Uniform Evaluation Service is the ultimate in independent assurance that SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® is in full compliance with applicable code criteria.

Features of SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL® fasteners include:

Full 8D and 10D compliance to AC120.

Thread design eliminates micro-movement that can lead to squeaks.

Verified Squeak Free Fastener from Independent 3rd Party testing (outperforms all competitors that have run same testing-Report FAAM102517-43)

Installed pneumatically using any common framing nailer which is 3 times faster than collated screws.

High Talc Collation for strips ensures the highest possible holding values by breaking independent of shank which reduces flagging of the plastic.

Homogenized break points on wire coil reduce flagging and ensure highest possible holding values.

Utilization of Patented Diamond Coating maximizes holding power.

Thread design in conjunction with head design creates clamping force, which helps to pull material tight to the substrate.

Head design maximizes pull through.

Christian Beck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The BECK Fastener Group®, comments, "Our family-owned company has over 110 years of experience with innovation in the fastener industry. We're of course delighted with the publication of ER-344 for one of our newest items, SubLoc® PRO SCRAIL®, which is part of our broad and diverse line of SCRAIL® fasteners."

"We don't measure quality though just by the type of materials we use, their certifications, or conformity to industry standards. We believe quality is something even more, something engrained in our corporate culture, the fundamental way in which we do business day-in and day-out. It's a holistic concept that permeates our entire corporation and all our processes, continually evolving them to a higher and higher level with every action we collectively take as an organization."

