IAT Insurance Group : Finalizes Acquisition of IFIC Surety Group, Inc.

IAT Insurance Group (IAT), a leading provider of specialty property and
casualty products, announced today that the company’s acquisition of
IFIC Surety Group, Inc. has been finalized. IFIC becomes IAT’s seventh
business unit, joining Specialty, Commercial Transportation, Programs,
Assumed Reinsurance, Excess Casualty Mid-Market and Inland Marine.
The acquisition reflects IAT’s entry into the surety market. IFIC
consists of International Fidelity Insurance Company and its subsidiary
Allegheny Casualty Insurance Company. The group has almost 200
employees, over $150 million in gross written premium, is the largest
privately held surety company, and is the eighth largest surety writer
in the United States. With $1.3 billion in annual gross written premium
and $1.2 billion of GAAP equity, IAT Insurance Group has the resources
and financial strength to support IFIC’s continued growth.
IAT plans to maintain the IFIC brand, which has broad recognition
amongst its agents and customers. IAT Chief Executive Officer Bill
Cunningham noted, “IFIC is a well-respected company with a long history
in the surety sector and we are pleased to welcome it into the IAT
family. Its leading position in the market, strong underwriting
discipline and broad distribution network, make IFIC a natural fit for
IAT’s strategic objectives.”
