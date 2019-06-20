Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IATA: Air passengers want governments to focus on sustainable fuels to cut aviation carbon emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 03:54am EDT

GENEVA, June 20, 2019 - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on European governments considering a Dutch proposal for an EU-wide tax on air tickets to listen to what their citizens want. IATA-commissioned research shows that air passengers want governments to encourage the development of new technologies and sustainable aviation fuels to reduce aviation carbon emissions, rather than impose ineffective 'environmental' taxes.

According to the survey, the most preferred actions for governments to prioritize for managing aviation's climate change impacts are to:

  • Support the development of sustainable aviation fuels (64%)
  • Support research and development of new technology and better operations (62%)

In contrast, environmental taxes were one of the least popular options, with just 22% support.

'Aviation takes the climate change challenge very seriously. For more than a decade we have set and exceeded tough targets for carbon emissions, and we plan to achieve much more. Public opinion has a clear message to governments: work with aviation to encourage investment in clean fuels, and new hybrid and electric technology. This will help airlines cut emissions in half by 2050,' said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

Commercial aviation is responsible for around 2% of annual global carbon emissions. The industry has a target to cap CO2 through carbon-neutral growth from 2020, and to cut emissions in half by 2050, compared to a 2005 benchmark. Achievement of this target ensures aviation's compatibility with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, to limit global warming to between 1.5-2 degrees.

'Airlines have spent billions on new planes that have helped to cut emissions per passenger in half since 1990. From next year we will cap emissions in a global offsetting scheme that will generate $40 billion of climate financing. And airlines have bought up all the sustainable aviation fuel that is available. Governments should listen to their citizens. The way forward for aviation and the environment is sustainable aviation fuels. Promoting their commercialization will do more than any tax,' said de Juniac.

The public has little faith in government's spending environmental taxes on environmental action. When asked 'do you trust governments to spend money from environment taxes specifically on environmental protection programs?' the survey results were uniformly skeptical across several key EU markets.

'The research shows that the public's feelings are very clear. People want to travel. They value the freedom to fly. And they want to see the industry and governments taking action on emissions. Making it more expensive for people to fly is not the answer. Rather, action to encourage new technology and sustainable fuels is the solution. Airlines are taking bold steps to cut emissions. Sensible governments should take practical measures to help, not hinder investment through weakening the industry and trying to make flying a preserve of the rich,' said de Juniac.

For more information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: +41 22 770 2967
Email: corpcomms@iata.org

Notes for Editors:

  • IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 290 airlines comprising 82% of global air traffic.
  • You can follow us at twitter.com/iata for announcements, policy positions, and other useful industry information.
  • The research on air travelers' preferred policy options for tackling aviation carbon emissions was undertaken by TRUE Global Intelligence, FleishmanHillard's in-house research and analytics team. Results are based on an online survey, among 1,400 members of the flying public in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. The survey was conducted in May 2019.
  • The research on public trust in government use of environmental tax revenues was undertaken by Ipsos MORI. Results based on 5000 air travelers in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, surveyed in November-December 2018.
  • For more information, see this factsheet on the economic impact of passenger taxes in the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland
  • Read our factsheet on aviation environment and taxation:

Disclaimer

PATA - Pacific Asia Travel Association published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 07:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aCool weather hits UK retail sales in May, boding poorly for economy in second quarter
RE
04:23aChina, U.S. trade teams to hold talks
RE
04:19aEUROPE : Fed effect, Italy send European shares to six-week highs
RE
04:18aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ECB's De Guindos says relevant investigation into BBVA spying case with court
RE
04:15aUK employers stick to 2.5% pay deals - XpertHR
RE
04:13aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
04:11aBank investments in technology not yet driving significant revenue growth -Accenture
RE
04:11aMarketing division manager Kyari to head Nigerian state oil firm
RE
04:09aOECD TO LAUNCH AGRICULTURAL POLICIES : Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 on 27 June 2019
PU
04:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 recovers on Fed effect, Dixons sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5AMS : AMS : showcases sensing solutions for wearables, Home/Building, IoT, mobile, and consumers at MWC Shangh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About