Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IATA calls for Greek investment in air traffic control, airports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Greek flag flutters in front of the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece needs to invest to ensure the viability of its air traffic management system and recruit more air traffic controllers to reduce delays during the summer period, executives from global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday.

IATA said Greece must also contain airport charges and expand terminal and runway capacity to maximise the potential of its air transport industry, which contributes about 17.8 billion euros (15.9 billion pounds), or 10.2%, to gross domestic product.

"Air transport is such a lifeline for Greece's economy, a key driver. The potential is enormous but to unleash it, key recommendations must be addressed," International Air Transport Association Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told reporters.

Greece, which is the eighth-largest aviation market in Europe and has been privatising its airports as it seeks to fully recover from eight years of recession, grew its air connectivity by 106% from 2013 to last year.

"Airport charges include high concession fees and are not set based on sound economic regulatory principles but based on concession agreements," IATA said.

Some 25.5 million passengers and 73,000 freight tonnes departed from Greek airports in 2017 and IATA said new terminal and runway infrastructure need to be developed to meet future increases in passenger demand.

The airlines body projected that in the next 20 years the number of departing passengers will grow by 33.1% and that if Greece pursues the right policies then the air transport industry can grow by at least 35% over the same period.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By George Georgiopoulos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers, Including Powell
DJ
07:42aChina May rare earth magnet exports to U.S. jump amid threat of restrictions
RE
07:42aGlobal Stocks Waver as Gold and Bitcoin Soar
DJ
07:41aFranklin Templeton Hasenstab questions low inflation forever view
RE
07:36aUK retail sales slide in June at fastest pace since 2009 - CBI
RE
07:25aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia is ready to contribute to earliest possible stabilization in Mali
PU
07:16aIATA calls for Greek investment in air traffic control, airports
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ACCENTURE : Capgemini shares surge on Altran combination

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About