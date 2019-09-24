Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IATA hopes earlier FAA meeting will improve alignment on MAX re-entering service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past unpainted Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton

MONTREAL (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac on Tuesday said he hoped a gathering earlier this week of regulators in Montreal would improve alignment over conditions to allow Boeing's 737 MAX jet to re-enter service.

At that meeting on Monday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration invited continued feedback from global regulators about the steps needed to return the grounded passenger jet to flight after two fatal crashes.

"We are permanently advocating in favor of an alignment among regulators, alignment on conditions, alignment on schedule for the re-entry into service of this aircraft," de Juniac told reporters Tuesday on a conference call.

"I hope (the meeting) will lead to a better alignment" even though he added the FAA has said that each country will make its own decision on when the MAX will fly again.

The closed-door meeting, on the eve of a United Nations aviation assembly in Montreal on Tuesday, brought together representatives from more than 50 countries with airlines that fly the MAX and those that will have incoming flights of the aircraft.

Airlines have urged regulators to coordinate with one another in a bid to avoid damaging splits over safety as they evaluate software changes undertaken by Boeing Co to return the MAX to flight.

Some countries have already vowed to run their own independent validation studies before restoring flights.

De Juniac warned that setting different conditions for re-entry of the MAX would "not improve the trust of the general public in the system,” and create a situation where the aircraft could fly over some countries, but not others.

“You can have a situation where aircraft would be allowed to fly in some airspace and not in the neighboring airspace,” de Juniac said.

The head of the global airline trade group also said a series of collapsing European carriers over the last 18 months, as well as British travel firm Thomas Cook, showed that the industry is "fragile."

"We are not a high margin industry, we are exposed to a lot of risks,” he said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by David Evans and Andrea Ricci)

By Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.49% 3.451 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34aBernie Sanders Calls for 8% Wealth Tax on Richest Americans
DJ
10:27aU.S. consumer confidence plunges in September
RE
10:23aU.S. Consumer Confidence Drops in September
DJ
10:22aABM ASSOCIATION OF BANKS IN MALAYSIA : Response from The Association of Banks in Malaysia in relation to additional charges for transactions over the counter and at Cash Deposit Machines (CDM)
PU
10:22aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Job Flexibilities and Work Schedules
PU
10:17aGM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers
RE
10:17aIATA hopes earlier FAA meeting will improve alignment on MAX re-entering service
RE
10:17aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Unleaded 88 Retailers Kick-Off 44thP Annual Pink at the Pump® Campaign
PU
10:16aMARSH : Pilots Blockchain-Powered Insurance Placement
BU
10:15aU.S. Home Price Growth Continues to Lose Momentum -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group