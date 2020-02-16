IATF2020 Advisory Council Meets, Visits Fair Venue in Kigali

The Advisory Council of the second Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2020) has met in Kigali for its fifth session, using the opportunity to visit the Intare Conference Arena which will host the trade fair from 1 to 7 September.

The meeting, taking place seven months to IATF2020, started with the visit to the Intare Conference Arena to inspect the exhibition venue and see other facilities slated for the opening ceremony and conference segments of the event.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, IATF2020 Advisory Council Chairman and former President of Nigeria, urged the host country, organisers and partners to redouble efforts to ensure that deadlines were met and to remain fully committed to making the event a success.

Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, reiterated the commitment of the government to the success of the fair and pledged its commitment to delivering all the infrastructure on time.

The meeting also discussed the event workplan, the budget and other initiatives accompanying the event.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Jean-Louis Ekra, Advisory Council Deputy Chairman and former President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; and representatives of the African Union and other IATF2020 partners. They were joined by representatives of Reed Exhibitions, the trade fair organiser, and Brand Communications, the trade fair conference organiser.

The Advisory Council meeting was preceded by a roadshow, organized by Afreximbank in partnership with the Private Sector Federation Rwanda, to prepare the Rwandan business community to take advantage of IATF2020.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, IATF2020 Advisory Council Chairman and former President of Nigeria (2nd left), with (L-R) Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah; Jean-Louis Ekra, Advisory Council Deputy Chairman and former President of Afreximbank; and Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, during the meeting in Kigali.