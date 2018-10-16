IAmElemental : Presents Female Action Figure Gift Sets for Holiday 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, IAmElemental, the toy company that pioneered strong, healthy female action figures, has issued limited-edition gift sets of its award-winning superheroes. The gift sets feature female action figures from the company's Series 1/Courage (Bravery, Energy, Honesty, Industry, Enthusiasm, Persistence and Fear) and Series 2/Wisdom (Creativity, Ingenuity, Curiosity, Logic, Exploration, Mastery and Oblivion).

"IAmElemental's gift sets are an ideal introduction to our female action figures, which invite girls and boys to develop their character by playing with The Elements of Power," said Chief Elemental Officer Julie Kerwin. "Courage and Wisdom are fierce, strong females ready to save the world. They make the perfect gift for kids, collectors, educators, activists and powerful people everywhere. We are especially pleased to partner with a fellow small-business owner, CocoaCrayon.com's Lisa Moss, known for her impeccable taste and elegantly wrapped gifts, to offer a specially curated Courage Gift Set."

Available gift sets include:

Courage Gift Set ( $49.99 including free gift wrap, ages 3+, available exclusively at Cocoa Crayon) includes:

( including free gift wrap, ages 3+, available exclusively at Cocoa Crayon) includes: 6.5" Courage Core Power Action Figure, a fusion of all Elements in Series 1/Courage. She features more than 30 points of articulation and includes removable accessories including a helmet, armor, flaming Energy sword and Courage shield;



The Elements of Power Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe; and

Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe; and

Courage Tableware Set, a child-size place setting including an 8.5" plate, a 5" bowl and a 10.7 oz glass.

Superhero Starter Kit #1 ( $20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes:

( including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes: Three randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs, each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories, for the price of two.



Inspired by Joan of Arc, Series1/Courage female action figures are the original Elements of Power first introduced on Kickstarter in 2014 and named as finalists for 2017 Toy of the Year.



IAmElemental's 3.75" female action figures offer nine points of articulation and come with a removable, interchangeable accessory, a shield that can also be worn as a charm, and two trading cards - one to keep and one to share.

Superhero Starter Kit #2 ( $20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes:

( including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes: Two randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs, each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories; and



The Elements of Power Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe.

Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe. Superhero Starter Kit #3 ( $20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes:

( including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes: Two randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs; each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories; and



One randomly selected Series 2/Wisdom Blister Pack, with a 3.75" action figure and powerful accessories. Inspired by Hypatia, Series 2/Wisdom female action figures were finalists for 2018 Toy of the Year.

Founded in 2013, IAmElemental is a privately held, women-owned small business. The company is currently in development with The Jim Henson Company on a new animated children's television series based on its popular female action figures.

For more information, visit http://shop.iamelemental.com or call (800) 274-8282.

About IAmElemental: New York City-based IAmElemental is a privately held toy company creating the first-ever female action figures designed specifically for girls (and boys!). Founded in 2013, the company conducted a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 which was fully funded in two days, drawing backers from all 50 states and six continents, and was named by TIME Magazine as one of the "25 Best Inventions of 2014" and "Top 10 Toys of 2014." "If you give a girl a different toy, she will tell a different story"; "Play with power"; "It's character, not characters"; "Shared, everyone's powers grow stronger"; and "We have Superpowers. Want some?" are trademarks of IAmElemental. For more information, visit http://www.IAmElemental.com, Twitter: @IAmElementalToy, Facebook: IAmElementalToy, Instagram: IAmElementalToy.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iamelemental-presents-female-action-figure-gift-sets-for-holiday-2018-300731690.html

SOURCE IAmElemental