Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IAmElemental : Presents Female Action Figure Gift Sets for Holiday 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, IAmElemental, the toy company that pioneered strong, healthy female action figures, has issued limited-edition gift sets of its award-winning superheroes.  The gift sets feature female action figures from the company's Series 1/Courage (Bravery, Energy, Honesty, Industry, Enthusiasm, Persistence and Fear) and Series 2/Wisdom (Creativity, Ingenuity, Curiosity, Logic, Exploration, Mastery and Oblivion). 

IAmElemental’s award-winning female action figures are now available in holiday gift sets. Pictured is Series 1/Courage; to order, visit IAmElemental.com or call (800) 274-8282.

"IAmElemental's gift sets are an ideal introduction to our female action figures, which invite girls and boys to develop their character by playing with The Elements of Power," said Chief Elemental Officer Julie Kerwin.  "Courage and Wisdom are fierce, strong females ready to save the world.  They make the perfect gift for kids, collectors, educators, activists and powerful people everywhere.  We are especially pleased to partner with a fellow small-business owner, CocoaCrayon.com's Lisa Moss, known for her impeccable taste and elegantly wrapped gifts, to offer a specially curated Courage Gift Set."

Available gift sets include:

  • Courage Gift Set ($49.99 including free gift wrap, ages 3+, available exclusively at Cocoa Crayon) includes:
    • 6.5" Courage Core Power Action Figure, a fusion of all Elements in Series 1/Courage.  She features more than 30 points of articulation and includes removable accessories including a helmet, armor, flaming Energy sword and Courage shield; 
    • The Elements of Power Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe; and
    • Courage Tableware Set,  a child-size place setting including an 8.5" plate, a 5" bowl and a 10.7 oz glass. 
  • Superhero Starter Kit #1 ($20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes:
    • Three randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs, each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories, for the price of two.
    • Inspired by Joan of Arc, Series1/Courage female action figures are the original Elements of Power first introduced on Kickstarter in 2014 and named as finalists for 2017 Toy of the Year.
    • IAmElemental's 3.75" female action figures offer nine points of articulation and come with a removable, interchangeable accessory, a shield that can also be worn as a charm, and two trading cards - one to keep and one to share. 
  • Superhero Starter Kit #2 ($20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes:
    • Two randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs, each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories; and
    • The Elements of Power Board Book, introducing young children to the positive and powerful messages of the IAmElemental universe. 
  • Superhero Starter Kit #3 ($20 including free U.S. shipping in a decorative mailing box, ages 3+, available at IAmElemental.com) includes: 
    • Two randomly selected Series 1/Courage Mystery Packs; each with a 3.75" Courage action figure and powerful accessories; and
    • One randomly selected Series 2/Wisdom Blister Pack, with a 3.75" action figure and powerful accessories.  Inspired by Hypatia, Series 2/Wisdom female action figures were finalists for 2018 Toy of the Year.

Founded in 2013, IAmElemental is a privately held, women-owned small business.  The company is currently in development with The Jim Henson Company on a new animated children's television series based on its popular female action figures.

For more information, visit http://shop.iamelemental.com or call (800) 274-8282.  

About IAmElemental: New York City-based IAmElemental is a privately held toy company creating the first-ever female action figures designed specifically for girls (and boys!).  Founded in 2013, the company conducted a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 which was fully funded in two days, drawing backers from all 50 states and six continents, and was named by TIME Magazine as one of the "25 Best Inventions of 2014" and "Top 10 Toys of 2014."   "If you give a girl a different toy, she will tell a different story"; "Play with power"; "It's character, not characters"; "Shared, everyone's powers grow stronger"; and "We have Superpowers. Want some?" are trademarks of IAmElemental.  For more information, visit http://www.IAmElemental.com, Twitter: @IAmElementalToy, Facebook: IAmElementalToy, Instagram: IAmElementalToy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iamelemental-presents-female-action-figure-gift-sets-for-holiday-2018-300731690.html

SOURCE IAmElemental


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pIN ONE WEEK : California Cannabis Czar Lori Ajax, Musician Melissa Etheridge, Congressmen Lou Correa and Dana Rohrabacher, and More at NCIA's 2nd Annual California Cannabis Business Conference October 22-23 in Anaheim, CA
PR
02:34pCelebrate Our Shared Local History at the Camarillo Ranch
PR
02:34pAndroid File Encryption is Easy and Powerful with BestCrypt Explorer by Jetico
BU
02:33pESLITE SPECTRUM : Taiwan's Eslite bookstore to open new branch in Japan next fall
AQ
02:33pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras and CNPC define business model for Strategic Partnership in Comperj and Marlim Cluster
PU
02:33pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Notice of board meeting
PU
02:33pMEDIOBANCA : CheBanca! Academy of Woodworking Launched
PU
02:33pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pThe Republic of Palau – in partnership with GridMarket and ENGIE Eps - pioneers access to affordable and reliable clean energy with project ARMONIA, the largest microgrid in the world
GL
02:32pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.