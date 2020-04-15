IB Roof Systems :™ Names 4 Star General Contracting, Inc. Contractor of the Year

Bronco Roofing & Construction, CAS Enterprises, POWERHOME Solar and Premium Roof Services Recognized During IB Roof Systems’ Annual Contractors Retreat

IB Roof Systems™, a leading provider of complete PVC roofing solutions for flat or low-sloped roofs, awards 4 Star General Contracting, Inc., as its 2019 Contractor of the Year. This award is presented annually at IB Roof Systems’ Contractor Retreat to the customer that embodies the valued characteristics including superior customer service and quality workmanship – and who drives the largest volume of IB Roof Systems’ PVC membrane and installation.

IB Roof Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Stanley (far right), awards 4 Star General Contracting, Inc., as its Contractor of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Not only did 4 Star General Contracting, Inc. meet our overall award specifications, they did so in less than one year,” said Jason Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, IB Roof Systems. “4 Star General Contracting, Inc. has exemplified the highest standards for construction professionals and we are proud to work with them.”

During the 2020 IB Roof Systems Contractor Retreat, several key customers were recognized for their achievements in 2019 as a result of nominations submitted by IB Roof Systems sales representatives, including:

Larry J. Stanley Humanitarian Award of the Year : CAS Enterprises recognized for significant effort in community service or humanitarian projects through its CAS Enterprises Giveaway program. For years, CAS Enterprises has partnered with a local TV station to select a veteran in New Mexico to receive a new roof. Dedicated patriot Abel Anaya Jr. was the 2019 winner and received a new roof for his home and back porch.

: CAS Enterprises recognized for significant effort in community service or humanitarian projects through its CAS Enterprises Giveaway program. For years, CAS Enterprises has partnered with a local TV station to select a veteran in New Mexico to receive a new roof. Dedicated patriot Abel Anaya Jr. was the 2019 winner and received a new roof for his home and back porch. Commercial Project of the Year: Bronco Roofing & Construction honored for completing a historical restoration multilevel reroof project in Mineral Wells, Texas. The Crazy Water Hotel is the cornerstone for Mineral Wells’ downtown revitalization initiative.

Bronco Roofing & Construction honored for completing a historical restoration multilevel reroof project in Mineral Wells, Texas. The Crazy Water Hotel is the cornerstone for Mineral Wells’ downtown revitalization initiative. Residential Project of the Year: Premium Roof Services acknowledged for installing a 6,000 square foot reroof using IB Roof Systems’ PVC on a complex, custom estate in Cardiff, California, that had little to no straight edges. Due to its unusual shape and scale, this ocean view property required particular attention to detail.

Premium Roof Services acknowledged for installing a 6,000 square foot reroof using IB Roof Systems’ PVC on a complex, custom estate in Cardiff, California, that had little to no straight edges. Due to its unusual shape and scale, this ocean view property required particular attention to detail. Environmental Award of the Year: POWERHOME Solar recognized for its installation of solar panels for the Carolina Panthers at the team’s stadium in Charlotte, N.C. IB Roof Systems’ PVC membrane and U-Anchor 2000s were used to attach solar arrays on three separate barrel roofs over the three entrances of the stadium.

IB Roof Systems honors its valued customers through a long-standing awards program highlighted by five categories: IB Pro, ProSelect, Circle of Excellence, President’s Club and Contractor of the Year. Each category is comprised of IB Roof Systems’ most regarded and driven customers, but it’s the Contractor of the Year Award that is given to a single contractor each year in recognition of both maintaining quality installation standards and highest business volume among IB Roof Systems’ authorized contractors.

“We’re honored to receive IB Roof Systems’ Contractor of the Year, The Stanley Cup Award (named after the founder Larry J. Stanley),” said Sean Harshaw, co-owner, 4 Star General Contracting, Inc. “With a bold strategy of being the best commercial roofing contractor in the western U.S. and using only IB Roof Systems PVC, it’s confirmed to be a winning strategy and we’re anxious to keep expanding on that simple foundation.”

About IB Roof Systems

Since 1978, IB Roof Systems has been a nationwide leader in providing high-performance PVC membranes and systems for the commercial and residential industry. With hundreds of millions of square feet installed, IB Roof Systems is committed to offering quality products, exceptional service and unsurpassed technical expertise. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas and has facilities across the U.S. in Springfield, Oregon, Las Vegas, Chicago and Atlanta to serve contractors in any location. Learn more at www.ibroof.com.

