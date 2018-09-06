IBAT Independent Bankers Association of Texas : Register!

Consolidation is still a part of bankers' daily lives and fight. Whether or not you're thinking about buying or selling at this time, it's always a good idea to be prepared should the opportunity arise. IBAT's M&A or Stay Summit, offered exclusively to bankers, will arm you with the critical knowledge necessary to make informed and strategic decisions based on your bank's future.

M&A or Stay has been designed exclusively to help bankers obtain knowledge and proficiency regarding community bank M&A issues; therefore, you will NOT receive any sales pitches. Register now for this program, February 25-26, 2019 in San Antonio.