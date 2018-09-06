Log in
IBAT Independent Bankers Association of Texas : Register!

09/06/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Consolidation is still a part of bankers' daily lives and fight. Whether or not you're thinking about buying or selling at this time, it's always a good idea to be prepared should the opportunity arise. IBAT's M&A or Stay Summit, offered exclusively to bankers, will arm you with the critical knowledge necessary to make informed and strategic decisions based on your bank's future.

M&A or Stay has been designed exclusively to help bankers obtain knowledge and proficiency regarding community bank M&A issues; therefore, you will NOT receive any sales pitches. Register now for this program, February 25-26, 2019 in San Antonio.

Disclaimer

IBAT - Independent Bankers Association of Texas published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:46:10 UTC
