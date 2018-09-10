IBC : Awards Judges honour Econet for TV everywhere in sub-Saharan Africa

Audiences everywhere now expect to be able to access content on any
device, at any location, at any time. Realising this ambition, Econet
Media, which serves southern Africa, is to be the recipient of the
Judges’ Prize at IBC2018.
Kwesé Play is a streaming service which is widely available and offers a
rich mix of local and international content, including an exclusive
partnership with Netflix. The challenge for Econet Media was to develop
a service which provided access across all types of OTT devices, but
particularly to mobile devices in a geography in which fixed broadband
is very limited. It needed to present this in a form that was
accessible, secure to protect the owners of the intellectual property,
affordable in the context of sub-Saharan Africa, and practical to use.
“Kwesé Play is a game-changer, bringing sport and entertainment to
viewers in a part of the world which has been hard to serve,” said
Michael Lumley, Chair of the IBC Judging Panel. “In our discussions, we
recognised that the way the technology partners had collaborated on this
project was innovative and successful, but we also felt that the outcome
transcended the technology, delivering social change by connecting local
people to global content.”
The technology partners which worked with Econet to develop the Kwesé
Play platform include Verimatrix for its security technology, AWS
Elemental for encoding the content to a single streaming format and DRM,
and Roku for developing a player which would interpret this unified
stream on any device.
“The IBC Awards are highly regarded across the broad sweep of our
industry,” Lumley added. “We are pleased to recognise the social as well
as technical importance of this project.”
The IBC2018 Judges’ Prize will be presented to Econet Media as part of
the Awards Ceremony on Sunday 16 September at 18:30 in the RAI
Auditorium. The ceremony, which will also see the IBC International
Honour for Excellence presented to a very special guest from Sesame
Street, is free to all IBC visitors. Show your badge on arrival and
arrive early to guarantee your seat.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005196/en/