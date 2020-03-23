IBD Announces Best Mutual Funds of 2020

Fifth annual list showcases the exceptional funds that outperformed in every timeframe measured

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced the results of its fifth annual Best Mutual Funds Awards. Funds named to the prestigious list were selected because they beat the broad market and surpassed benchmarks over the last one-, three-, five- and 10-year periods, a significant accomplishment for any fund.

“The award winners are highly deserving, having weathered spikes and dips in the market over the short, mid, and long term,” said Susan Warfel, managing editor of IBD. “This achievement is quite rare. Our data-driven list spotlights a variety of top-performing mutual funds across major categories that investors may consider for broad market exposure or more narrow objectives, such as investing in a specific growth sector. Congratulations to this year’s winners. We salute your consistent, superior performance.”

This year’s Best Mutual Funds Award winners were drawn from a universe of 3,374 mutual funds in operation for at least 10 years. In 2020, 691 funds beat their performance benchmark across all four periods evaluated, compared to 357 in 2019. Interestingly, of the 1,323 U.S. diversified stock mutual funds evaluated, only 139 outperformed the S&P 500 index in all four time periods.

The esteemed 2020 list spans the same 13 categories as last year. These include the six subcategories of U.S. Diversified Stock Funds: Growth Funds, Blend Funds, Value Funds, Large-Cap Funds, Mid-Cap Funds, and Small-Cap Funds. The same five mutual funds led both the U.S. Diversified Stock category and the Growth subcategory for the second consecutive year. Consistent with the last two years, no Value Funds made the 2020 list.

Other categories are Sector Funds, International Stock Funds, U.S. Taxable Bond Funds, International Bond Funds, Municipal Bond Funds and Index Funds.

The funds are ranked according to their 10-year performance.

Top Award Winners in Each Category:

U.S. Diversified Stock Funds:

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth I

T. Rowe Price New Horizons

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities M

Akre Focus Institutional

Fidelity OTC

Growth Funds:

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth I

T. Rowe Price New Horizons

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities M

Akre Focus Institutional

Fidelity OTC

Blend Funds:

PIMCO StocksPLUS Absolute Return Institutional

Hartford Core Equity Y

Hartford Disciplined Equity HLS IA

Nationwide Dynamic US Growth R6

Large-Cap Funds:

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities M

Akre Focus Institutional

Fidelity OTC

Morgan Stanley Insight I

Fidelity Growth Company

Mid-Cap Funds:

T. Rowe Price New Horizons

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core I

Baron Partners Retail

Principal MidCap R5

Delaware Smid Cap Growth A

Small-Cap Funds:

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth I

Lord Abbett Micro Cap Growth I

Wasatch Ultra Growth

AB Small Cap Growth A

Federated Kaufmann Small Cap A

Sector Funds:

Berkshire Focus

T. Rowe Price Global Technology

T. Rowe Price Comm & Tech Investor

Delaware Healthcare I

Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio

International Stock Funds:

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Opportunity I

SGI Global Equity I

Artisan Global Opportunities Inv

Invesco Oppenheimer International Sml-Mid Company A

Harbor Global Leaders Institutional

U.S. Taxable Bond Funds:

AllianzGI Convertible Institutional

Franklin Convertible Securities A

Columbia Convertible Securities A

PIMCO Extended Duration Institutional

PIMCO Long-Term Credit Bond Institutional

Municipal Bond Funds:

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond I

Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond I

Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester High Yield Municipal A

Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester AMT-Free Municipal A

Goldman Sachs High Yield Muni Institutional

International Bond Funds:

GMO Emerging Country Debt III

TCW Emerging Markets Income I

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Debt Institutional

T. Rowe Price Institutional Emerging Markets Bond

Payden Emerging Markets Bond

Index Funds:

VALIC Company I NASDAQ-100 Index

Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Direct

USAA NASDAQ-100 Index

Rydex NASDAQ-100 Inv

Nationwide Ziegler NYSE Arca Tech100 A

