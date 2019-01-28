IBD Releases Seventh Annual Survey of the Best Online Brokers

Investor’s
Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research
organization, today announced the results of its seventh annual investor
survey of the Best
Online Brokers. Notably, Charles Schwab and Fidelity maintained top
ratings for the sixth consecutive year, with Charles Schwab edging just
ahead of Fidelity in Overall Customer Experience after Fidelity’s
four-year reign at the top. Interactive Brokers also ranked as one of
the Best Online Brokers overall.
Conducted in conjunction with polling partner TechnoMetrica Market
Intelligence, the study analyzed responses from thousands of investors
to determine which brokers met or exceeded their expectations.
Respondents indicated that Low Commissions & Fees and Trade Reliability
were the most important considerations for them.
“Investors count on our Best Online Brokers report each year so they can
ensure that they work with the brokerage that best meets their specific
needs -- and every investor is different,” said Chris Gessel, Chief
Content Officer of IBD. “This list is 100 percent user-driven so
investors can make decisions based on feedback from the people who
actually rely on the various platforms and services.”
“We congratulate these brokerage leaders for another year of strong
performance in the eyes of their clients,” Gessel added.
Every year since the survey debuted, IBD’s Best Online Brokers list has
been based solely on objective data drawn from the brokers’ own
customers, unlike other broker rankings constructed from editors’
subjective selections. The result is honest, unfiltered feedback from
investors that include everyone from beginning ETF investors to veteran
options traders who actively use these brokers to execute their
investment strategies.
As in past years, the rankings were determined through a two-phase
process that assessed both investor priorities and their brokerage’s
ability to satisfy them. During Phase I, survey respondents were queried
regarding which attributes of an online broker were most and least
important to them. In the next phase, they were asked to rate their
primary broker on the 14 most important criteria -- including the new
Range of Products Available and Website Security attributes, which
replaced Trade Ideas and Investment & Retirement Planning Tools. Weights
were assigned to each attribute to compute an Overall Customer
Experience Index for each broker. The top three overall and in each
category are recognized as Best Online Brokers.
Complete Survey Results:
2019 Top Overall Customer Experience:
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
-
Interactive Brokers
Customer Service:
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
-
TD Ameritrade
Educational Resources:
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
-
TradeStation
Equity Trading Tools:
-
TradeStation
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
Investment Research:
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
-
TD Ameritrade
Low Commissions & Fees:
-
Interactive Brokers
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
Low-Cost/Free ETF Trading:
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
-
Interactive Brokers
Mobile Trading Platforms/Apps:
-
Interactive Brokers
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
Options Trading Platform:
-
TD Ameritrade
-
TradeStation
-
Interactive Brokers
Portfolio Analysis & Reports:
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
-
Interactive Brokers
Range of Products Available:
-
Interactive Brokers
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
Research Tools:
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
-
TD Ameritrade
Site Performance:
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
-
Interactive Brokers
Trade Reliability:
-
Charles Schwab
-
Fidelity
-
Interactive Brokers
Website Security:
-
Interactive Brokers
-
Fidelity
-
Charles Schwab
To find out more about this year’s winners, including brokerage
profiles, please visit Investors.com/BestOnlineBrokers.
To learn more about the rankings, read details of the survey
methodology.
Licensing and Reprints of the 2019 Best Online Brokers logo and
accolades are available through IBD’s partner, The YGS Group. For more
information, go to www.IBDlicensing.com.
About IBD
Investor's Business Daily (IBD) is a leading financial news and research
organization recognized for proprietary stock screens, comparative
performance ratings and a record of identifying stock leaders as they
emerge. The company takes a data-first approach to investing, educating
investors about how to invest successfully using tested methods and
sound research. IBD has honed its approach over the last 50 years to
help investors make smarter decisions. Its stock lists have outperformed
the S&P, and its presidential poll, the most accurate over the past four
election cycles, was one of only two national polls to accurately
predict the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election. IBD offers a
number of interactive stock research tools and provides information for
investors of every level. To learn more about all that IBD has
available, please visit www.investors.com.
© 2019 Investor's Business Daily, Inc. All rights reserved. Investor's
Business Daily, IBD, CAN SLIM and their corresponding logos are
registered trademarks of Investor's Business Daily, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005142/en/