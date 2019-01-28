IBD Releases Seventh Annual Survey of the Best Online Brokers

Selected by their own customers, Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Interactive Brokers are recognized as the Best Online Brokers for 2019

Low Commissions & Fees and Trade Reliability were most important factors to investors

Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization, today announced the results of its seventh annual investor survey of the Best Online Brokers. Notably, Charles Schwab and Fidelity maintained top ratings for the sixth consecutive year, with Charles Schwab edging just ahead of Fidelity in Overall Customer Experience after Fidelity’s four-year reign at the top. Interactive Brokers also ranked as one of the Best Online Brokers overall.

Conducted in conjunction with polling partner TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, the study analyzed responses from thousands of investors to determine which brokers met or exceeded their expectations. Respondents indicated that Low Commissions & Fees and Trade Reliability were the most important considerations for them.

“Investors count on our Best Online Brokers report each year so they can ensure that they work with the brokerage that best meets their specific needs -- and every investor is different,” said Chris Gessel, Chief Content Officer of IBD. “This list is 100 percent user-driven so investors can make decisions based on feedback from the people who actually rely on the various platforms and services.”

“We congratulate these brokerage leaders for another year of strong performance in the eyes of their clients,” Gessel added.

Every year since the survey debuted, IBD’s Best Online Brokers list has been based solely on objective data drawn from the brokers’ own customers, unlike other broker rankings constructed from editors’ subjective selections. The result is honest, unfiltered feedback from investors that include everyone from beginning ETF investors to veteran options traders who actively use these brokers to execute their investment strategies.

As in past years, the rankings were determined through a two-phase process that assessed both investor priorities and their brokerage’s ability to satisfy them. During Phase I, survey respondents were queried regarding which attributes of an online broker were most and least important to them. In the next phase, they were asked to rate their primary broker on the 14 most important criteria -- including the new Range of Products Available and Website Security attributes, which replaced Trade Ideas and Investment & Retirement Planning Tools. Weights were assigned to each attribute to compute an Overall Customer Experience Index for each broker. The top three overall and in each category are recognized as Best Online Brokers.

Complete Survey Results:

2019 Top Overall Customer Experience:

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Interactive Brokers

Customer Service:

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

TD Ameritrade

Educational Resources:

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

TradeStation

Equity Trading Tools:

TradeStation

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Investment Research:

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

TD Ameritrade

Low Commissions & Fees:

Interactive Brokers

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Low-Cost/Free ETF Trading:

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Interactive Brokers

Mobile Trading Platforms/Apps:

Interactive Brokers

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Options Trading Platform:

TD Ameritrade

TradeStation

Interactive Brokers

Portfolio Analysis & Reports:

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

Interactive Brokers

Range of Products Available:

Interactive Brokers

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Research Tools:

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

TD Ameritrade

Site Performance:

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

Interactive Brokers

Trade Reliability:

Charles Schwab

Fidelity

Interactive Brokers

Website Security:

Interactive Brokers

Fidelity

Charles Schwab

To find out more about this year’s winners, including brokerage profiles, please visit Investors.com/BestOnlineBrokers. To learn more about the rankings, read details of the survey methodology.

Licensing and Reprints of the 2019 Best Online Brokers logo and accolades are available through IBD’s partner, The YGS Group. For more information, go to www.IBDlicensing.com.

