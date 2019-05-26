Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IBEC Irish Business and Employers Confederation : Ireland needs to build a new low carbon economy – Ibec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
Monday, 27 May 2019
Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, is pleased to announce the launch of a major new report, 'Building a competitive low carbon economy - An Irish business roadmap to 2050' (see report attached). In the report, Ibec outlines a vision for 2050 that would see Ireland have a smart, low carbon economy known for its sustainable enterprise base, industrial competitiveness, energy resilience, skilled workforce and high quality of life.

Commenting, Danny McCoy, Ibec CEO, said: 'Climate change is the single greatest challenge faced by humankind today. As part of a wider global response, Ireland needs to play its part by taking decisive action to decouple emissions from population and economic growth, and to transition to a competitive low carbon economy.

'For Irish business, such a transition presents a no-regrets opportunity to build a better Ireland. If we focus on smart, cost-effective and evidence-based policies, we can use the transition to enhance our energy security, boost competitiveness, improve quality of life and create thousands of sustainable jobs across the country.'

The report was developed in consultation with Ibec member companies and with guidance from the SFI MaREI Centre's Energy Policy and Modelling team at University College Cork. Following publication of the report today, Ibec has commenced an engagement with Government, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders to help build a new low carbon economy.

Ibec believes the decarbonisation involved in moving the current economy to a competitive low carbon one should happen in phases to ensure a smooth and fair transition. The report makes recommendations across six main policy areas:

1. Introduce short-term carbon budgets: Introduce continually reducing carbon budgets for sectors outside the Emissions Trading System (ETS). This would bring greater visibility to Ireland's emissions targets and obligations. 2. Redesign the carbon tax: Introduce an upward carbon tax with gradual, predictable increases to provide investment certainty. The tax should be set at €30 per tonne in 2020 and increase by €5 per tonne annually until it reaches €80 in 2030. The revenue should be ring-fenced to support low carbon investment. 3. Establish a dialogue on climate action: Set up a national social dialogue and a Just Transition taskforce to help build a national consensus that brings together industry, trade unions, environmental groups, local representatives, and political parties. 4. Promote climate smart planning: Amend the planning system to facilitate a low carbon transition by better supporting the roll-out of strategic energy infrastructure, public transport, afforestation and carbon sequestration. 5. Review security of supply: Government should undertake a comprehensive study into secure energy supply out to 2035. Decarbonisation should happen in phases to ensure a smooth transition. 6. Support private investment: Government should offer supports and incentives to help businesses and households to overcome high upfront capital costs. A transition will require in excess of €40 billion of new capital investment by 2030, most of it through private investment.

Disclaimer

IBEC - Irish Business and Employers Confederation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 23:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:04pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Greater market access to offset trade impact
PU
08:55pEuro holds steady after EU vote shows pro-Europe parties cling to majority
RE
08:36pOil prices rise amid OPEC supply cuts, but trade worries weigh
RE
08:35pAsia stocks steady, euro little moved as EU vote shows limited gains by nationalists
RE
07:59pIBEC IRISH BUSINESS AND EMPLOYERS CONFEDERATION : Ireland needs to build a new low carbon economy – Ibec
PU
07:35pChina auto sales to show flat growth in 2019 - Xinhua
RE
07:03pCash stays king as nervous investors stash dough ahead of summer lull
RE
06:22pPeru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia denounce decision on Amazon domain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple- Bloomberg
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko's Algerian assets - minister
3AIRGAIN INC : AIRGAIN : Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions
4AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
5Oil prices rise amid OPEC supply cuts, but trade worries weigh

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About