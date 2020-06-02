IBGE Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Instit : Methodological Reports Series – Monthly Survey of Trade – 5th edition

Methodological Reports Series - Monthly Survey of Trade - 5th edition
05/22/2020
The Methodological Reports Series discloses the methodologies used in the several phases of the planning and execution of IBGE surveys.
Directorate of Surveys
May 22, 2020
Back to Highlights
Disclaimer
IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:00:03 UTC