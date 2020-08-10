IBGE Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Instit : New version of “Ventilators in 2019” and “Nurses in 2019” interactive panels

Log in
New version of "Ventilators in 2019" and "Nurses in 2019" interactive panels

08/10/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
New version of 'Ventilators in 2019' and 'Nurses in 2019' interactive panels

08/06/2020

TheVentilators in 2019 and Nurses in 2019 panels were replaced by a new version with more consultation tools, exportation, graphic generation, among others. The data presented are the same as in the previous version, though the amount of new COVID-19 deaths and cases, per 100 thousand inhabitants, were included in the health regions (REGIC 2018) in each epidemiologic week. They can be viewed through animations, streamlining the understanding of the weekly evolution of the pandemic along the Brazilian territory.


Directorate of Geosciences
August 6, 2020



Back to Highlights

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 16:03:00 UTC
